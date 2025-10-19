Just Outside San Francisco Is California's City With A Walkable Downtown Full Of Eateries And Charming Local Shops

Among the 101 cities that make up the Bay Area in northern California is the cutesy and affluent city of Burlingame. Dubbed the "City of Trees" due to its abundance of foliage, Burlingame looks as if it has come right out of "The Truman Show" with its pristine streets, sunny climate, and the old-school charm of Broadway, lined with independent shops and antique stores.

Burlingame is also just a hop, skip, and a jump from the bright lights of San Francisco (better known locally as SF), home to the colossal and world-famous Golden Gate Bridge. In good traffic, you can drive from the center of SF to Burlingame in just 20 minutes. There is also an excellent public transport option via the Caltrain, which runs up the length of the San Francisco peninsula. Burlingame's Caltrain station sits just off the main shopping district, making it a perfect option for a day trip from the City by the Bay. At the time of publication, the train from SF costs just $6.25 — or $5.70 with a clipped card — and takes around 30 minutes.

Burlingame Avenue is the main shopping district and is lined with designer boutiques, high-end athleisure shops, and even an Apple Store. It is very pedestrian-friendly and it is worth popping down then various side streets to explore, as there are some hidden gems including the Jessie Liu Collection on Primrose Road, a boutique shop selling an array of brightly colored womenswear. As well as shops, there are a great selection of restaurants to choose from, from Greek and Singaporean to Latin American and Burmese.