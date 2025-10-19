Just Outside San Francisco Is California's City With A Walkable Downtown Full Of Eateries And Charming Local Shops
Among the 101 cities that make up the Bay Area in northern California is the cutesy and affluent city of Burlingame. Dubbed the "City of Trees" due to its abundance of foliage, Burlingame looks as if it has come right out of "The Truman Show" with its pristine streets, sunny climate, and the old-school charm of Broadway, lined with independent shops and antique stores.
Burlingame is also just a hop, skip, and a jump from the bright lights of San Francisco (better known locally as SF), home to the colossal and world-famous Golden Gate Bridge. In good traffic, you can drive from the center of SF to Burlingame in just 20 minutes. There is also an excellent public transport option via the Caltrain, which runs up the length of the San Francisco peninsula. Burlingame's Caltrain station sits just off the main shopping district, making it a perfect option for a day trip from the City by the Bay. At the time of publication, the train from SF costs just $6.25 — or $5.70 with a clipped card — and takes around 30 minutes.
Burlingame Avenue is the main shopping district and is lined with designer boutiques, high-end athleisure shops, and even an Apple Store. It is very pedestrian-friendly and it is worth popping down then various side streets to explore, as there are some hidden gems including the Jessie Liu Collection on Primrose Road, a boutique shop selling an array of brightly colored womenswear. As well as shops, there are a great selection of restaurants to choose from, from Greek and Singaporean to Latin American and Burmese.
What else is there to do in Burlingame?
If you have had your fill of retail therapy in Burlingame Avenue, you can make your way over to Broadway by foot, car, or train (the latter only runs at the weekend). There is a real '50s vibe here, with quaint little shops and cafés topped with scalloped awnings and an old-school ice cream shop, Preston's Candy and Ice Cream, which has operated for more than 75 years. There is also an excellent thrift shop hidden from view called Treasure Paws, which sells an array of very reasonably priced clothing, knick-knacks, and pet supplies.
On Broadway, you will also find Plucky's, a friendly board game café featuring more than 250 games, some of which are free to play. The café serves a wide selection of food and beverages (including alcohol), but the highlight is the scrumptious selection of specially crafted coffees, including the "Mont Blanc Mindthief," a cold brew featuring housemade black sugar syrup, cream top, fresh nutmeg, and orange zest.
To get your nature fix, head to the Bay Trail at Coyote Point, about 1.5 miles from downtown Burlingame. Open to hikers, runners, cyclists, wheelchair users, and even rollerbladers, the trail runs for hundreds of miles hugging the shoreline. From Coyote Point, the views of SF (which can sometimes be shrouded in eerie fog, affectionately named "Karl") and the bay are absolutely stunning. If you have a couple of hours to spare, you can walk about a mile to Seal Point Park in the charming neighboring city of San Mateo, which contains some interesting kinetic metal sculptures.
Food and drink in Burlingame
There are so many restaurants in Burlingame that it can be a little overwhelming to decide where to go. If you are sticking to the downtown area, and enjoy a buzzy atmosphere, then Mykonos is a great choice. Located off Lorton Avenue just around the corner from the Caltrain station, the Greek restaurant serves a mouthwatering variety of mezze plates, including octopus, lamb riblets, and a delectable set of Greek spreads. There is often an undercurrent of happy chatter here, with great service and reasonable prices. For something a little more out of the box, reserve a table at Twelvemonth, and tuck into the four-course plant-based menu, which is guided by the seasons with sustainability in mind.
If you're feeling more thirsty than peckish, then there is no shortage of bars and pubs in Burlingame. For a touch of class, Velvet 48 is a modern wine bar serving a selection of 40 different wines by the glass. It hosts a tasting event every Wednesday showcasing some of California's finest producers, including Shafer Vineyards from the wine enthusiasts mecca of Napa Valley. For a more rustic option, pop into Behan's An Irish Pub on Broadway to enjoy a pint and a chat with one the pub's (mostly) Irish bartenders. And if it is cocktails you are after, then don't miss ordering a Blood Orange Drop at Saltyard Restaurant & Bar, a delicious concoction of chilled vodka, triple sec, blood orange, and a dash of lemon juice.