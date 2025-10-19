This Colorado Wilderness Is The Best Place To Backpack And Fish Without Crowds In The Rocky Mountains

A remote, northern Colorado wilderness area offers visitors a chance to take in the splendor of the Centennial State's Rocky Mountains scenery, without having to deal with the throngs of tourists at nearby Rocky Mountain National Park. The Mount Zirkel Wilderness, at nearly 160,000 acres, offers everything a national park visitor might expect, but with the opportunity to experience a wild Colorado landscape in glorious solitude.

Situated just north of Steamboat Springs and its regional airport, the Mount Zirkel Wilderness is a great place for hikers, anglers, and backpackers to escape into the backcountry, where it's easy to get away from the crowds and see some of the state's most rugged mountains. The Mount Zirkel Wilderness is one of America's first congressionally designated wilderness areas, with its boundaries designated shortly after the passage of the Wilderness Act of 1964. This important legislation allowed Congress to identify the nation's most pristine wild landscapes and permanently protect them from future development.

Unlike Rocky Mountain National Park to the east, which boasts America's highest continuous paved road (with unparalleled scenery), the Mount Zirkel Wilderness is largely free of roads, with motorists only able to drive to a few locations on its fringes, like the North Lake Trailhead on the wilderness area's west side, about an hour's drive from Steamboat Springs. Here, anglers can access the upper reaches of the Elk River, one of Colorado's premier trout streams. For hikers and especially backpackers, the North Lake Trailhead offers access to the Continental Divide Trail, which stretches 21 miles to Buffalo Pass through alpine meadows and along gorgeous glaciated lakes. The Mount Zirkel Wilderness boasts approximately 170 miles of hiking trails, which lead backpackers through the high-elevation backcountry.