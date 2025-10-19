One Of The Best Little Towns To Visit In New England Is A Quaint Connecticut Gem With Cute Eateries And Wine

Named a "picture-perfect small town to visit in 2025" by Smithsonian Magazine, the town of Washington, Connecticut, has been charming people for years. In fact, the creator of the popular television show "Gilmore Girls" stayed at the Mayflower Inn and Spa in Washington (pictured above) while she was creating the show. She was so inspired by the town's vibe and architecture that she modeled the fictional town of Stars Hollow after it.

Heavy on New England charm with quaint shops, restaurants, and colonial buildings, most residents have roots in colonial history. For a small town (under 4,000 residents), Washington is surprisingly rich in culture, with a thriving food scene and artists of all types who come and go for creativity and inspiration. The independent, locally-owned Hickory Stick Bookshop has been an iconic spot for over 70 years, hosting many book launches and signings. In addition, the fairly rural town is surrounded by forests, lakes, and mountains, making it an ideal place to visit for a nice balance of nature and community.

Located in Connecticut's Litchfield County, Washington benefits from the picturesque backdrop of the Berkshire Mountains. If you're flying, Washington is one hour from Hartford-Brainard Airport; alternatively, it is also one hour from Tweed New Haven Airport. If you are driving, it's about an hour and a half drive from Manhattan or two hours from New York's oldest town, Albany. Within Washington, there are five villages: Washington Green, Washington Depot, New Preston, Marbledale, and Woodville. Minutes apart from each other, there are several great options for dining, drinking, and sleeping.