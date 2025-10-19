The 'Most Haunted City In America' Is A Texas Tourist Destination Famous For Being Weird
With the slogan "Keep Austin Weird," Austin has tons of tourist spots with weird wonders and peculiar oddities abound. First coined in 2000 by a librarian, the city is known for its independent, creative spirit. It boasts offbeat festivals like Eeyore's Birthday Party, a buzzing live music scene, and hidden gems like quirky art installations. Speaking of spirits and unusual attractions, Austin just scored the title of the "most haunted city in America." CryptoCasinos analyzed Vivint's 2024 "Spookiest Cities" report and gave the city a haunted score of 68.06. The cryptocurrency gambling website ranked it based on ghost sightings, haunted attractions and sites, and frequency of paranormal-related topics, and the number of ghost hunting societies.
According to the report, "The city's reputation for being 'weird' clearly extends beyond its quirky culture into the realm of the paranormal, with spirits seemingly as drawn to Austin's eclectic atmosphere as the living residents who flock there." There are firsthand accounts of haunts and eerie encounters at historic landmarks like the Driskill Hotel and the city's haunted theaters. Plus, the city boasts some of the most horrifying ghost tours across America, so there are plenty of chances to explore Austin's dark side.
You can easily reach Austin by flying into Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, located just 18 miles from downtown. While at the airport, be sure to check out the secret gate in Austin-Bergstrom Airport that lets you print a boarding pass to an imaginary place, another weirdly wonderful thing the city offers. From there, it's easy to reach the city's haunted landmarks and ghost tours concentrated around 6th Street. You can hail a taxi, take a ride-share, or hop on the CapMetro Route 20 bus, downtown.
Why Austin is one of the spookiest cities in America
Despite its small number of "confirmed" haunted locations, Austin's first-place finish comes down to the sheer number of self-claimed ghost encounters. People reported 115 ghost sightings, which is nearly three times higher than the other top contenders. They used websites like Ghosts of America and HauntedPlaces.org and manually counted locations within the city limits of Austin to give a haunted score. They then weighted each score based on the following: 60% ghost sightings, 25% of haunted locations, the number of Google Keyword Planner searches, and the city's concentration of paranormal societies.
Plus, Austin has an impressive ghost-tour scene, which keeps the city spooky year-round. One of the longest-running guided tours is Austin Ghost Tours. For nearly 30 years, they have been giving a haunted history walk down the city's historic district, including a stop at the Paramount Theatre. One Yelp user described it as a must-do tour and raved about the guide's knack for weaving together the stories about the location and ghostly encounters. "Her ability to weave a story accompanied by pictures, EVPs, and her passion for telling the truth behind the stories was unmatched. We were mesmerized, and my niece and nephew (10 and 9 years old) were really into it."
For something more morbidly fun, take a tour in a Cadillac Brougham hearse with Haunted ATX to the main haunts in town. They also offer the opportunity to participate in a paranormal investigation at the legendary Bertram Building. For two hours, you'll learn about the history of the building, now the Clay Pit restaurant. Held on Saturday nights, you'll get hands-on experience with paranormal equipment like spirit boxes and a digital voice recorder to pick up any unexplained electronic voice phenomenon.
Haunted landmarks in Austin, Texas
The Driskill Hotel, built in 1886, is one of the city's most well-known haunts. The historic 6th Street landmark is said to be haunted by the original owner, Colonel Driskill, a wealthy cattle baron whose presence still lingers. Some people report the smell of cigar smoke, despite the property being smoke-free for years. Others report seeing the apparition of a little girl who met a grisly fate on the grand staircase, as well as a forsaken bride who still roams the halls. Book a stay in the Lyndon B. Johnson Suite, with its bluebonnet-lady stained-glass windows and private balcony overlooking 6th Street.
Located just a block away, the Paramount Theatre is another spooky local landmark. Opened in 1915, it's said to be haunted by a projectionist who died in the booth and loved his job so much that he never left. The ghost, better known as Walter, makes the equipment malfunction unless there is candy set out to satisfy his sweet tooth. Staff and visitors have also seen a lady in white, with some even capturing photos of the mysterious figure. Staff believe this apparition may be tied to when the building was used as the War Department of the Republic of Texas. Other reports include a specter who sits in the opera box and vanishes before your very eyes.
Another location that embraces its haunted history is The Tavern. During Prohibition, the former grocery store had a darker past, transforming after sunset into a brothel and speakeasy full of seedy characters. Emily, a murder victim, is said to still linger upstairs and is known for her playful nature. Visitors have claimed to be tapped or pinched, and Emily has also been known to make the TVs flicker on and off.