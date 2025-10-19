With the slogan "Keep Austin Weird," Austin has tons of tourist spots with weird wonders and peculiar oddities abound. First coined in 2000 by a librarian, the city is known for its independent, creative spirit. It boasts offbeat festivals like Eeyore's Birthday Party, a buzzing live music scene, and hidden gems like quirky art installations. Speaking of spirits and unusual attractions, Austin just scored the title of the "most haunted city in America." CryptoCasinos analyzed Vivint's 2024 "Spookiest Cities" report and gave the city a haunted score of 68.06. The cryptocurrency gambling website ranked it based on ghost sightings, haunted attractions and sites, and frequency of paranormal-related topics, and the number of ghost hunting societies.

According to the report, "The city's reputation for being 'weird' clearly extends beyond its quirky culture into the realm of the paranormal, with spirits seemingly as drawn to Austin's eclectic atmosphere as the living residents who flock there." There are firsthand accounts of haunts and eerie encounters at historic landmarks like the Driskill Hotel and the city's haunted theaters. Plus, the city boasts some of the most horrifying ghost tours across America, so there are plenty of chances to explore Austin's dark side.

You can easily reach Austin by flying into Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, located just 18 miles from downtown. While at the airport, be sure to check out the secret gate in Austin-Bergstrom Airport that lets you print a boarding pass to an imaginary place, another weirdly wonderful thing the city offers. From there, it's easy to reach the city's haunted landmarks and ghost tours concentrated around 6th Street. You can hail a taxi, take a ride-share, or hop on the CapMetro Route 20 bus, downtown.