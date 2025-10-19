California's Hidden Village Is A Quaint Escape With Gold Rush Stories, Old Hollywood Flair, And Historic Railroads

Travel back to the past (and future) with a trip to Jamestown, a fantastically preserved historic town where the gold rush meets classic Hollywood. Located in Tuolumne County in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada an hour from Yosemite, Jamestown was founded in 1848, the year the Gold Rush began in California. It was the first place where gold was found in Tuolumne, leading it to be known as the "gateway to the Mother Lode," a huge belt of gold that stretches down part of the Sierras. Although many gold rush towns became the ghost towns that populate the Sierra Nevadas, Jamestown has been chugging along since its first days. Here, visitors can enter a time capsule of the era that shaped California and changed the course of history, culture, and the economy in the American West and the United States.

This California historical landmark town features streets lined with original 1800s buildings like shops, hotels, and even jails, some of which have been repurposed for modern-day amenities like wine tasting rooms and breweries. With this quaint old Western aesthetic still intact, it's no wonder that Jamestown has been a favorite filming location outside of Los Angeles, appearing in over 200 movies and TV shows like "Unforgiven," "Back to the Future III," and "Petticoat Junction."

It's not just stationary buildings that bring the past to life in Jamestown. The town is home to the Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, a one-of-a-kind place where 19th-century buildings and locomotives have been in continuous operation since 1897. You can enjoy scenic rides on vintage locomotives that include Sierra No. 3, an Old Hollywood icon whose 100+ credit list is enough to make any actor want to scream and change careers.