California's Hidden Village Is A Quaint Escape With Gold Rush Stories, Old Hollywood Flair, And Historic Railroads
Travel back to the past (and future) with a trip to Jamestown, a fantastically preserved historic town where the gold rush meets classic Hollywood. Located in Tuolumne County in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada an hour from Yosemite, Jamestown was founded in 1848, the year the Gold Rush began in California. It was the first place where gold was found in Tuolumne, leading it to be known as the "gateway to the Mother Lode," a huge belt of gold that stretches down part of the Sierras. Although many gold rush towns became the ghost towns that populate the Sierra Nevadas, Jamestown has been chugging along since its first days. Here, visitors can enter a time capsule of the era that shaped California and changed the course of history, culture, and the economy in the American West and the United States.
This California historical landmark town features streets lined with original 1800s buildings like shops, hotels, and even jails, some of which have been repurposed for modern-day amenities like wine tasting rooms and breweries. With this quaint old Western aesthetic still intact, it's no wonder that Jamestown has been a favorite filming location outside of Los Angeles, appearing in over 200 movies and TV shows like "Unforgiven," "Back to the Future III," and "Petticoat Junction."
It's not just stationary buildings that bring the past to life in Jamestown. The town is home to the Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, a one-of-a-kind place where 19th-century buildings and locomotives have been in continuous operation since 1897. You can enjoy scenic rides on vintage locomotives that include Sierra No. 3, an Old Hollywood icon whose 100+ credit list is enough to make any actor want to scream and change careers.
Take a ride on Clint Eastwood's favorite train
The arrival of the railroad in 1897 transformed Jamestown from a mining settlement to a hub of mining, commerce, and transportation, which is captured in the Railtown 1897 State Historic Park. There are hardly any 19th-century railways still operating, let alone with the original equipment and buildings, making this a unique location for train, history, and film lovers. This park unites Hollywood with gold rush history, as you can take a ride behind a vintage diesel train through Mother Lode country and imagine life as a gold prospector (albeit one who arrived a little too late).
One of the trains still running is the Sierra No. 3, also known as the "movie star locomotive," which appeared in titles like "High Noon," "Lassie," and "Lone Ranger." Built in 1891, this icon made its film debut in 1920 in "The Terror" and became such an important part of Hollywood history that Clint Eastwood called it a "treasured old friend" in 2006 when raising funds to restore it, as reported in the Sacramento Bee (via Train Orders).
Train excursions are available daily (excluding Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day), but note that trips on Sierra No. 3 are only offered on select days. Sunset rides on Sierra No. 3 are offered twice per season and all information can be found online. The park is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April through October and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. November through March. Admission to visit the park (without a train ride) is $5 for adults, $3 for kids aged 6-17, and free for kids under five; admission is included with excursion tickets.
Experience the 19th century in Jamestown
A stroll through Jamestown is like entering a portal into the 1800s, as the town has preserved many of its original buildings. Take a peak at the Emporium, a 1897 department store whose green and white facade will transport you to the wild West as you browse its antiques or enjoy a nice cup of joe in its cafe. The Ramirez-Preston building is a 1850s structure originally owned by Ignacia Ramirez, a pioneer from Mexico, and it was later turned into a Masonic lodge and the post office. Other evocative landmarks include the red-bricked jail built in 1897, which held prisoners until the 1940s, the Gothic revival Methodist church built before 1861, and the last-remaining brothel from the town's red light district.
If you're looking to combine the past with the present, head to the Bear Tent Brewery, located on the same property as the 1853 tavern that gave it its name. The Depot at Hurst Ranch combines Hollywood and history, as it's a wine tasting room located in the train depot set piece used in Clint Eastwood's 1992 Oscar-winning film, "Unforgiven" (note that the set was reassembled in its current location).
Getting to Jamestown is convenient, especially for anyone taking a scenic road trip around Northern California. Sacramento is less than two hours away, while both Stockton and Modesto are around one. Sacramento is the closest major airport hub, while Stockton has the closest regional airport, which has flights from Las Vegas and Phoenix. The Big Oak Flat entrance of Yosemite National Park is just over an hour away, making this an ideal stop along the way or even an overnight stay.