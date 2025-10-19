New York's Lovely Mountain Lodge In The Heart Of The Catskills Is A Mountain Retreat With Rustic Elegance

Tucked in the Northern Catskills, away from the hustle and bustle of New York City, Scribner's Lodge is a boutique hotel-slash-mountain retreat that transports you to another world. A unique property featuring 38 rooms and 11 luxury cabins, the property is a one stop shop when it comes to rustic chic accommodations, farm-to-fork dining, peace, tranquility, and outdoor experiences in the Catskills, which have a different vibe compared to the Adirondacks as they're closer to the city. The artsy Catskill towns hopscotch over one another, while their idyllic hikes reveal stunning waterfalls and views of rolling hills that seemingly last for days.

If you're flying into New York to reach the Catskills, Scribner's is a little over an hour's drive from either Albany International Airport (ALB) or New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) and a bit more than a 2.5-hour drive from Laguardia Airport (LGA) in New York City. From New York City, it would be possible to take public transportation is possible to the lodge — you could take a bus upstate from Port Authority in Manhattan to Hunter and then walk the rest of the way (about 20 minutes), though this would be an almost 4-hour trip.

The drive to Scribner's Lodge from any of these airports is scenic and full of interesting stops along the way. For example, if you're coming from the south (e.g., from New York City), you could stop in Woodstock, a quirky town with farm-fresh food and cozy charm, not to mention a storied history. If you're coming from the north (e.g., Albany), stop in Saugerties, one of America's "coolest small towns." where you'll find a treasure trove of vintage stores.