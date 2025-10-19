New York's Lovely Mountain Lodge In The Heart Of The Catskills Is A Mountain Retreat With Rustic Elegance
Tucked in the Northern Catskills, away from the hustle and bustle of New York City, Scribner's Lodge is a boutique hotel-slash-mountain retreat that transports you to another world. A unique property featuring 38 rooms and 11 luxury cabins, the property is a one stop shop when it comes to rustic chic accommodations, farm-to-fork dining, peace, tranquility, and outdoor experiences in the Catskills, which have a different vibe compared to the Adirondacks as they're closer to the city. The artsy Catskill towns hopscotch over one another, while their idyllic hikes reveal stunning waterfalls and views of rolling hills that seemingly last for days.
If you're flying into New York to reach the Catskills, Scribner's is a little over an hour's drive from either Albany International Airport (ALB) or New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) and a bit more than a 2.5-hour drive from Laguardia Airport (LGA) in New York City. From New York City, it would be possible to take public transportation is possible to the lodge — you could take a bus upstate from Port Authority in Manhattan to Hunter and then walk the rest of the way (about 20 minutes), though this would be an almost 4-hour trip.
The drive to Scribner's Lodge from any of these airports is scenic and full of interesting stops along the way. For example, if you're coming from the south (e.g., from New York City), you could stop in Woodstock, a quirky town with farm-fresh food and cozy charm, not to mention a storied history. If you're coming from the north (e.g., Albany), stop in Saugerties, one of America's "coolest small towns." where you'll find a treasure trove of vintage stores.
The perfect mountain home away from home
Once you decide to stay at Scribner's, you'll then need to choose whether to stay in the Lodge or at the Rounds. The Lodge has more of a hotel vibe, with the rooms in one central location. There are several room types and layouts to choose from, many with separate seating areas, fireplaces, and views of the mountains. The two suites are the most luxurious and spacious, each with a private terrace and sleeping up to five. In addition, the Apex Lounge (pictured above) and the Library are cozy, communal spots to hang out, sip a beverage, and read inside the Lodge.
Meanwhile, the Rounds are luxury cabins that are separate from the Lodge. Twelve-sided, individual structures, the cabins almost look like fancy yurts but with a quality build and solid walls. Each standard Round features an indoor shower plus a private outdoor Japanese soaking tub, an outdoor deck, a private lawn, and sleeping space for four. A step up from the standard option, the Round Suites are almost 800 square feet and consist of two round structures connected by an interior hallway. Perfect for families or larger groups, the suites sleep up to five. The cabins are decorated in soft tones with high-end furnishings and unique features like a sunken circular couch and an oculus (a circular skylight) that floods the space with a warm natural light.
Regardless of your accommodations, you'll take your meals in Prospect Restaurant and Bar, where Chef Alejandro Reyes Herrera prepares exquisite dishes using produce from the onsite garden, when possible. Respectful of sensitivities, the menu features several gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, nut-free, and dairy-free options. Breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner can be enjoyed at the restaurant or in-room. You don't have to be a lodge guest to eat at the restaurant; anyone is welcome to pop in for a bite to eat when they're in the area.
Experience the great outdoors around Scribner's
Only for hotel guests in the warmer season, Scribner's pool is a wonderful space for relaxation, with a spacious deck, lounge chairs, and stunning mountain views on three sides. In the cooler months, a Glice Rink is open on the resort's patio. Designed to mimic the real thing as closely as possible, glice is a polymer-based, eco-friendly ice alternative that saves water and energy. If you're seeking deeper relaxation, drop the kids (if you have them) at the Kids Corner and head to the Studio, where yoga and meditation classes are offered, or spend some quality time recharging in the barrel sauna located outside the Lodge.
If you're interested in exploring beyond the property boundaries, the hotel's Experience Coordinators are happy to coordinate guided hikes, gardening classes, winery and brewery tours, rail bike tours (where you sit on pedal bikes that run on the train tracks), a hike to the two-tiered Kaaterskill Falls, and much more. The reality is, you'll most likely be torn between relaxing at this amazing property and venturing out to partake in experiences in the surrounding area. Luckily, the longer you stay at the Lodge, the more likely it is that you'll be eligible for a promotion (check the Lodge website for details).