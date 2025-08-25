This Artsy Chicago Suburb Is Home To America's Oldest Music Festival And A Lively Downtown Full Of Events

Tucked away in Chicago's North Shore suburbs, Highland Park is one of Illinois' best under-the-radar gems. With its vibrant downtown and rich array of festivities, Highland Park is the perfect addition to a Chicago trip. As an arts and culture hub, it's also home to a number of exciting events — namely the Ravinia Festival, which is considered one of the country's oldest outdoor music festivals. Featuring more than 100 summertime offerings that showcase genres ranging from classical to pop, jazz, R&B, indie, rock, and country, Ravinia is a Highland Park cornerstone.

Running from June until the last day of August, the festival has become a local tradition since it premiered in 1904. Throughout its storied history, Ravinia has been the world's summer opera capital (from 1919 to 1931) and hosted the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's very first summer residency (in 1936). Over the years, music legends like Louis Armstrong, Elvis Costello, Diana Ross, Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, and many more have graced Ravinia's stages.

Now run as a nonprofit, Ravinia focuses on making music accessible by supporting numerous educational initiatives like building orchestra programs in elementary schools. Want to catch the lineup for the current season? Find it and purchase tickets on Ravinia's official website.