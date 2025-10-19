Kansas' 'City Of Festivals' Is A Lively Destination With Unique Shopping And Midwestern Charm
Kansas is often dismissed as a flyover state, but in reality, it offers more things to see and do than most people realize. It's home to one of America's best small art towns. You can explore a hip downtown and live music scene in Lawrence or visit Wamego — aptly described as a riverfront charmer. But if you're looking to experience small-town Midwestern life — with tons of festivals and family fun — Lenexa is the place to be. For those in the mood for retail therapy, shopping here is also a special experience, as the city celebrates local community and creativity.
While most travelers prefer driving down, the closest airport to the city is Kansas City Airport (MCI), just 30 minutes away. When it comes to hotels, there's no shortage of options. From well-known chains like Radisson, Hyatt, and Holiday Inn Express to budget-friendly stays, there's something for everyone. Rates vary by season and can be checked on the hotels' official websites.
Witness the City of Festivals come alive
Wondering when to visit? Lenexa is called the "City of Festivals" and, fortunately, lives up to its name. So, no matter what time of the year you go, expect a host of lively events and festivals to keep you entertained. These festivals celebrate regional artists, local music, and community spirit — offering a deep dive into the fascinating Midwestern culture. Check out "Spinach Festival," where you can eat the world's largest spinach salad, and learn why Lenexa was renowned as the "Spinach Capital of the World."
Next, head to "Chili Challenge," a free community event where nearly 200 teams compete to serve up the best chilli, salsa, and wings. Plus, children and adults alike can enjoy live music, face painting, and balloon artists — perfect for a day out with the family. If you're in the city on the 4th of July, you'll get to witness Independence Day in true Midwestern tradition. Known as Lenexa Community Days, it brings people together at Old Town every year.
Go on a shopping spree
Fill your cart with handmade goods, artisan clothing, and thoughtfully curated souvenirs — all while supporting regional makers and designers. The city center is a great starting point. It teems with an arsenal of places to shop, drink, and dine. A standout stop within the city center is Made in KC Marketplace — popular for home decor, apparel, and unique gifts. (Tip: While you're here, make sure to also visit Lenexa Public Market. Located across the road, it features al fresco seating, local eateries, and family nights every Wednesday.)
Additionally, Legends Outlet Kansas City is worth exploring. Located in Village West, it's a 15-minute drive from Lenexa City Center. This retail and entertainment hub boasts more than 100 stores and attractions, including designer labels and quaint small outlets. You can also spend some time taking in the lush greenery and fountains dotted around the venue. You'll even find courtyards and corridors honoring influential personalities who've made a lasting impact on the state of Kansas.