Kansas' 'City Of Festivals' Is A Lively Destination With Unique Shopping And Midwestern Charm

Kansas is often dismissed as a flyover state, but in reality, it offers more things to see and do than most people realize. It's home to one of America's best small art towns. You can explore a hip downtown and live music scene in Lawrence or visit Wamego — aptly described as a riverfront charmer. But if you're looking to experience small-town Midwestern life — with tons of festivals and family fun — Lenexa is the place to be. For those in the mood for retail therapy, shopping here is also a special experience, as the city celebrates local community and creativity.

While most travelers prefer driving down, the closest airport to the city is Kansas City Airport (MCI), just 30 minutes away. When it comes to hotels, there's no shortage of options. From well-known chains like Radisson, Hyatt, and Holiday Inn Express to budget-friendly stays, there's something for everyone. Rates vary by season and can be checked on the hotels' official websites.