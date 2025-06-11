This Quaint But Vibrant Kansas City Famous For Its Festivals And Fireworks Is A Riverfront Charmer
For some, Kansas is little more than a "flyover state," with rolling plains and a lot of empty space. However, the Sunflower State is full of unique hidden gems that are very much worth exploring. For example, there's the small city with America's largest town square, and Truckhenge Farm, a quirky, family-friendly tourist attraction outside of Topeka. But if you're a fan of riverfront views and live festivals, the town of Wamego is one of the best options for a vacation. Nestled along the Kansas River, this town is rich in history, culture, and celebration.
At first glance, it may seem like Wamego is centered around the Wizard of Oz. One of the town's most famous attractions is the OZ Museum, a unique tourist spot dedicated to Dororthy and the gang right in the center of town. However, this city is much more than an homage to classic film and literature. From spring to fall, Wamego hosts some of the biggest events in the region, and the quaint architecture of its downtown is charming enough to warrant a visit, even if you're not a fan of Dorothy and friends. Highway 24 may not be a yellow brick road, but follow it and you'll discover why Wamego is such an entrancing part of the Kansas landscape.
Why Wamego is considered a festive riverfront town
There are three major events that take place in Wamego every year that are big and fun enough to warrant putting the city on the map. The first is the annual Tulip Festival, which takes place in mid-April. When the tulips are in season, you'd swear you're actually in Holland, especially because Wamego has its own Dutch-style windmill situated next to the Historical Society and Museum. Over 200 vendors come into town during the festival, making it a jam-packed weekend event. If you get overwhelmed by all the fanfare, you can walk about half a mile south to sit by the river and unwind.
The town goes all-out for the Fourth of July. As a perfect slice of Americana, Wamego captures the spirit of freedom in a way only the Midwest can. During the celebrations, you can enjoy carnival rides, stuff your face with fair food until you burst, and marvel at the spectacular fireworks displays. Because the whole town celebrates Independence Day, you must plan well in advance for hotel rooms, parking, and fireworks viewing spots.
Finally, because Wamego is inexorably linked to the Wizard of Oz, it makes sense that the city would highlight this connection with an annual festival. OztoberFest takes place on the first weekend of October, a unique blend of Oz-themed activities and OktoberFest. During the event, guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters, watch classic films at the historic Columbian Theater, and enjoy food and drinks from dozens of local vendors.
Planning a trip to Wamego, Kansas
Wamego is technically in the middle of nowhere, so the best way to reach it is to fly into the Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and drive about an hour and 40 minutes west. Once you're in town, there are three hotels available: the Simmer Motel, the Wamego Inn and Suites, and the Victory Inn Bed & Breakfast, which offers some historical vibes to accompany your stay.
If you don't visit Wamego during a festival, there's still plenty to do around town. First, the area around Wamego City Park is full of attractions. There's a lake for waterfront activities, the Dutch Mill and Historical Museum, a veterans memorial, and an aquatic park where you can cool off and play. Or, if you prefer river activities, you can access the Kansas River at multiple points throughout town.
As far as dining and entertainment go, Lincoln Avenue is the center of the action. In addition to the Oz Museum and Columbian Theater, highlights include the Friendly Cooker restaurant, Toto's TacOZ for California-style tacos, the Lincoln Street Station Bar, and even an Oz-themed winery. If you just can't get enough of Oz in Wamego, head further south to Liberal, Kansas, a quirky, lesser-known city with unmatched pancakes and a life-sized recreation of Dorothy's house.