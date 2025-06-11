This Quaint But Vibrant Kansas City Famous For Its Festivals And Fireworks Is A Riverfront Charmer

There are three major events that take place in Wamego every year that are big and fun enough to warrant putting the city on the map. The first is the annual Tulip Festival, which takes place in mid-April. When the tulips are in season, you'd swear you're actually in Holland, especially because Wamego has its own Dutch-style windmill situated next to the Historical Society and Museum. Over 200 vendors come into town during the festival, making it a jam-packed weekend event. If you get overwhelmed by all the fanfare, you can walk about half a mile south to sit by the river and unwind.

The town goes all-out for the Fourth of July. As a perfect slice of Americana, Wamego captures the spirit of freedom in a way only the Midwest can. During the celebrations, you can enjoy carnival rides, stuff your face with fair food until you burst, and marvel at the spectacular fireworks displays. Because the whole town celebrates Independence Day, you must plan well in advance for hotel rooms, parking, and fireworks viewing spots.

Finally, because Wamego is inexorably linked to the Wizard of Oz, it makes sense that the city would highlight this connection with an annual festival. OztoberFest takes place on the first weekend of October, a unique blend of Oz-themed activities and OktoberFest. During the event, guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters, watch classic films at the historic Columbian Theater, and enjoy food and drinks from dozens of local vendors.