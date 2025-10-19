One Of Rhode Island's Most Scenic College Towns Has Surf-Worthy Beaches, Lush Gardens, And Flower Trails

Rhode Island may be the country's smallest state, but it has a lot of surprises. One unsuspecting community full of historical gems is Kingston, a college town home to the University of Rhode Island. Prospective students may not venture further than the campus tour, but there is a lot to see in town and plenty to explore nearby, with botanical gardens and some of the state's most popular beaches just a short drive away.

Geographically, Kingston is a small village within the municipality of South Kingstown, 30 miles south of the state capital of Providence. The pre-Revolutionary era town was founded in 1732 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. The town itself has many interesting historical landmarks, both on and off campus. Here's everything you need to know about planning a visit to Kingston, including where to stay and eat while exploring the town and nearby beaches like Narragansett, one of the best beach towns in America.