One Of Rhode Island's Most Scenic College Towns Has Surf-Worthy Beaches, Lush Gardens, And Flower Trails
Rhode Island may be the country's smallest state, but it has a lot of surprises. One unsuspecting community full of historical gems is Kingston, a college town home to the University of Rhode Island. Prospective students may not venture further than the campus tour, but there is a lot to see in town and plenty to explore nearby, with botanical gardens and some of the state's most popular beaches just a short drive away.
Geographically, Kingston is a small village within the municipality of South Kingstown, 30 miles south of the state capital of Providence. The pre-Revolutionary era town was founded in 1732 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. The town itself has many interesting historical landmarks, both on and off campus. Here's everything you need to know about planning a visit to Kingston, including where to stay and eat while exploring the town and nearby beaches like Narragansett, one of the best beach towns in America.
Discovering historic Kingston, Rhode Island
As one of the original 13 colonies, Rhode Island has many incredible and historic places to visit. In addition to historical buildings on the 1200-acre campus, like the Oliver Watson Farmhouse, a typical example of Rhode Island's colonial architectural style, the most prominent landmark in Kingston is the train station. The Kingston Rail Road Station is a fully operating station — which you can arrive via the Amtrak Northeast regional line — that has been open since 1875. The station has been updated over the years for modern rail travel, but maintains its sunny yellow coat of paint and dark wood trimmings. Inside, there is a small display with a collection of rail-related artifacts. For more detailed exhibits about this part of the state, you can also visit the South County Museum in nearby Narragansett.
When you've seen it all and hunger starts kicking in, make your way downtown to Albie's Place, a typical Rhode Islander grub spot where you can get burgers and fresh-baked cookies. Remember, as you're exploring Rhode Island, keep an eye out for one unique menu item: coffee milk. This is a classic drink, which is simply milk mixed with coffee syrup, and is a beloved local treat. Hotels in Kingston are sparse, but you can book something in South Kingstown, like the charming Sugar Loaf Hill Bed and Breakfast in Wakefield, six miles from the train station.
Exploring the beaches and gardens around Kingston
Kingston is charming but small, so you should augment your trip with plenty of side-trips and detours to delightful nearby attractions in South Kingstown and beyond. The university's botanical gardens have 4.5 acres to explore, but you will find even more wonderful flowers if you also visit the 16-acre Kinney Azalea Gardens, which boast over 1,000 different species of azaleas.
From South Kingstown, you'll have your choice of beaches among Narragansett, Roger Wheeler State Beach, and Matunuck, which are all within a 20-minute drive. If you only have time for one, the latter is a perfectly New England village with the freshest seafood. Just make sure, before you get your fresh oysters at the Salt Marsh Pub and Raw Bar, you take a surf lesson at the Matunuck Surf Shop. If you prefer to keep the day more relaxed, you can pack along your parasol and enjoy a summer's day lounging on the long sandy stretch. There are many amenities here to set you up for a great beach day, such as picnic tables, outdoor and heated indoor showers, accessible beach wheelchairs, and electric vehicle charging.