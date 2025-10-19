The Gateway To Northern California's Remote High Lakes Is A Historic Town With A Unique And Tranquil Private Park

Situated about 100 miles from the artsy and thriving city of Sacramento and 170 miles from Reno is Stirling City, California, a great destination for any traveler seeking a quiet escape from the bustle of everyday life. With a population of just over 400 residents as of 2023, Stirling City might be small, but it offers a lot of fun activities and sights for any traveler looking to visit. It's a scenic destination and a perfect gateway to the High Lakes region in Northern California, as there are access routes that begin in the northern part of Butte County. There are also excellent places like the privately owned 20-acre Clotilde Merlo Park and nearby lodgings that attract any traveler.

While the name Stirling City might lead you to think the destination is a city, it's actually a historic town. Founded in 1903, the town was built by the Ohio-based Diamond Match Company with the intention of it being a location where they could expand their operations, farming lumber. Building a small town along with their sawmill, Diamond Match also housed their employees in the area. The name for Stirling City originated from the boiler that was used at Diamond Match's Barberton plant.

The Stirling City Historical Society Muse­um is a great visit for any traveler wanting to brush up on the town's history, along with its mill's history, which was open from 1904 to 1958. The museum not only tells of the history of the town, but also shows off memorabilia like logging items and photos from the past. If you want to travel to Stirling City, then your best bet is flying into Sacramento International Airport, which is 100 miles from the town.