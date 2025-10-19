The Gateway To Northern California's Remote High Lakes Is A Historic Town With A Unique And Tranquil Private Park
Situated about 100 miles from the artsy and thriving city of Sacramento and 170 miles from Reno is Stirling City, California, a great destination for any traveler seeking a quiet escape from the bustle of everyday life. With a population of just over 400 residents as of 2023, Stirling City might be small, but it offers a lot of fun activities and sights for any traveler looking to visit. It's a scenic destination and a perfect gateway to the High Lakes region in Northern California, as there are access routes that begin in the northern part of Butte County. There are also excellent places like the privately owned 20-acre Clotilde Merlo Park and nearby lodgings that attract any traveler.
While the name Stirling City might lead you to think the destination is a city, it's actually a historic town. Founded in 1903, the town was built by the Ohio-based Diamond Match Company with the intention of it being a location where they could expand their operations, farming lumber. Building a small town along with their sawmill, Diamond Match also housed their employees in the area. The name for Stirling City originated from the boiler that was used at Diamond Match's Barberton plant.
The Stirling City Historical Society Museum is a great visit for any traveler wanting to brush up on the town's history, along with its mill's history, which was open from 1904 to 1958. The museum not only tells of the history of the town, but also shows off memorabilia like logging items and photos from the past. If you want to travel to Stirling City, then your best bet is flying into Sacramento International Airport, which is 100 miles from the town.
Clotilde Merlo Park is a perfect park to visit
Northern California county has much to offer, including the New Bullards Bar Reservoir that's perfect for hiking, fishing, and camping, as well as the lumberjack town of McCloud. Stirling City acts as a kind of gateway to places like Lotts Lake and Spring Valley Lake. Lott's Lake is located in Plumas County and is open to visitors, serving as a great fishing spot. One unique and tranquil private park that's a must-visit is Clotilde Merlo Park. The privately owned 20-acre park is full of bronze statues that include sculptures of children at play.
Ranked by Tripadvisor as the number one thing to do in Stirling City, the park is owned by the Harry A. Merlo Foundation and pays tribute to Harry's mother, Clotilde, an Italian immigrant who settled in the community. The land is made up of boardwalks and walking paths, and surrounds visitors with lush greenery and a tranquil vibe that will likely relax them instantly. There are three large ponds where ducks and fish can be fed, as well as a forest that various forms of wildlife call home, including birds and butterflies. It's the perfect spot for a scenic stroll, picnicking, and games like bocce. Reviewers on Tripadvisor have praised the park for its scenery and peaceful atmosphere.
If you're an outdoor enthusiast craving a good hike, then Feather Falls Scenic Trail in the nearby town of Oroville is an excellent trek with its eight-mile-long trail that leads to the sixth-tallest year-round waterfall in the United States. After you admire the view from atop the 410-foot-tall waterfall, you might also encounter many migrating ladybugs along the way.
Food and lodging in Stirling City
If you're looking for some places to eat in Stirling City, then going to nearby Magalia will be your best option. Magalia is a town 12 miles away, offering up places like Hilltop Cafe, which is the number one restaurant in the town, according to Tripadvisor. Hilltop Cafe's menu includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner with dishes like ham and cheese omelettes, BLT sandwiches, and steak dinners. There's also Sakura Sushi, a fusion restaurant that serves both Chinese and Japanese cuisine, including fried prawn, all kinds of sushi and sashimi, and Chinese combination dishes like broccoli beef and sweet and sour chicken.
While there aren't many lodging choices directly in Stirling City, the nearby town of Paradise is just 15 miles away and offers some nice options. The Ponderosa Gardens Motel is a locally-owned family establishment situated in close proximity to various lakes and hiking trails. In addition to the 34 rooms it offers, the amenities include a continental breakfast, a pool, a jacuzzi, and a private patio with every room.
It's a little farther, but 30 miles south of Stirling City is the Durham House B&B Inn, in the town of Durham. The bed and breakfast is a 19th-century-built Italianate Victorian home that's nestled in walnut orchards and surrounded by gardens and a gazebo. Victorian furniture decorates each room, and amenities include a pillared waterfall swimming pool and a gourmet breakfast each morning.