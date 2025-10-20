This Charming North Carolina Neighborhood Is A Peaceful Escape Near The Atlantic Coast

During your visit to Neuse Forest, those interested in exploring the outdoors can take a visit to Croatan National Forest, eastern America's only true coastal National Forest, which is an underrated North Carolina gem for outdoor adventure. Bordering the neighborhood and spanning almost 160,000 acres of wetlands, estuaries, and pine forests, it's the perfect spot for kayaking, fishing, hiking, and camping. It is open all year round, but is subject to seasonal road closures, and boasts popular trails such as the Island Creek Forest Walk, on which visitors see beautiful forest scenery and various species of birds. If you're looking for the best time to go exploring here, then the spring and fall seasons generally offer the best weather conditions for outdoor exploration. It is also home to North Carolina's underrated state park, which offers riverside camping, miles of trails, a swim lake, and paddling.

For those looking to enjoy a more cultural escape, you can head into the nearby New Bern's Historic District, known for its charming waterfront, antique stores, and most famously, the Tryon Palace. This restored 18th-century governor's mansion (now a museum) is a must-visit for anyone interested in history or architecture, and those looking to enjoy a scenic stroll have plenty of options in New Bern. Whether you wish to walk along the riverfront or head into the palace gardens to see the spectacular seasonal bloom between April and June, there are stunning sights at every corner here.