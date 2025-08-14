North Carolina's Underrated State Park Offers Riverside Camping, Miles Of Trails, A Swim Lake, And Paddling
North Carolina has no shortage of unbelievable draws. Its cities, like Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington, and Asheville, offer everything from big city life and culture to hip coastal vibes, while its natural landscapes, from the Outer Banks to the Appalachians, are nothing short of spectacular. Yet the eastern coastal plains remain a relatively untouristed region, leaving the riverside camping, miles of trails, and stunning lake at the underrated Cliffs of the Neuse State Park wide open to exploration.
Located 15 miles from the town of Goldsboro, North Carolina's walkable gateway to BBQ, the park is a favorite among locals in search of a pleasant hike, a picnic by the lake, or making a bit more of a splash. The name stems from the 90-foot sandstone cliffs overlooking the Neuse River. Estimated to be as much as 90 million years old, they were formed as a fault line shifted and forced the land upwards. At that time, the entire coastal plain region would have been under the Atlantic Ocean, explaining the presence of sand and seashells in the cliffs themselves.
The River Neuse traces that fault line and, millions of years after it formed, the area became useful to the Native American tribes that settled the region. The land where the state park currently exists was once a ceremonial ground and a hunting base, while the river itself was useful for exploring the surrounding areas. The park itself was opened in 1948 and has been expanded to include multitudes of amenities for those visiting.
What to do in this underrated North Carolina State Park
Cliffs of the Neuse State Park is built for outdoor fun. There are a number of hiking and biking trails, ranging from short half-mile out-and-backs to longer two-mile efforts tracing the lake or cutting through Spanish Moss forests. Make sure to check which trails allow bikes, as some are limited to foot traffic only. Interestingly, the shortest path might be the most popular. The tiny 350-yard trail is the only one that offers direct access to the 90-foot-high cliffs themselves.
The park's water features have long been a major draw for locals. The 11-acre swim lake, open Thursday to Sunday (but staffing dependent), is a highlight. Its shallower waters are perfect for kids to have a splash, while the more experienced can get paddling a little more adventurously. Personal watercraft aren't allowed on the lake, so you'll need to rent. The river itself is an immensely popular spot for kayaking. The opposite logic applies to rentals on the river —you can't use any of the park's boats and will need to bring your own. While only a small stretch of the Neuse River is found within the park, it's possible to kayak as much as 17 miles of it starting further upriver.
The park's campsite is well equipped, but popular. It's strongly advised to book ahead of time in peak season. If it's looking fully-booked, these apps are a sneaky trick to score highly sought-out campsites, just in case you try last minute. With that said, there are 32 berths, split between basic campsites and full hookups depending on your needs. There are showers, bathrooms, water, and ample parking for anyone visiting overnight. The park recently added three camper cabins, built for families.
How to plan a riverside camping trip to this underrated state park
Getting to the Cliffs of the Neuse State Park will require a vehicle of some sort. True to its nature, it's in the middle of the North Carolinian countryside, making it perfect as part of a road trip. Goldsboro is the closest major town to the park (not counting the tiny settlement of Seven Springs), but there aren't many options for getting there, either. If you're flying into North Carolina, your two closest options will be Raleigh-Durham and Wilmington, which are both well-connected airports, especially Raleigh.
While it's technically possible to get to the park using a combination of Raleigh's public transport and a Greyhound bus to Goldsboro, you'd still need to rent a car upon arrival. With this in mind, it's better to rent at the airport and head straight to Wayne County. You could even include the park as a stop on the route of an ultimate foodie road trip in North Carolina. After all, you'll need to burn off calories somehow.
If you're camping in the park, your accommodation is already covered. It'll cost around $30 for a basic campsite, stretching all the way to $60 for group sites and $78 for the camper cabins. If you'd prefer to visit for the day, Goldsboro is your best bet for a comfortable night's sleep. There isn't much in the way of unique stays, but budget-to-mid-range options from multiple big-name brands are all found within its city limits.