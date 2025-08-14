North Carolina's Underrated State Park Offers Riverside Camping, Miles Of Trails, A Swim Lake, And Paddling

North Carolina has no shortage of unbelievable draws. Its cities, like Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington, and Asheville, offer everything from big city life and culture to hip coastal vibes, while its natural landscapes, from the Outer Banks to the Appalachians, are nothing short of spectacular. Yet the eastern coastal plains remain a relatively untouristed region, leaving the riverside camping, miles of trails, and stunning lake at the underrated Cliffs of the Neuse State Park wide open to exploration.

Located 15 miles from the town of Goldsboro, North Carolina's walkable gateway to BBQ, the park is a favorite among locals in search of a pleasant hike, a picnic by the lake, or making a bit more of a splash. The name stems from the 90-foot sandstone cliffs overlooking the Neuse River. Estimated to be as much as 90 million years old, they were formed as a fault line shifted and forced the land upwards. At that time, the entire coastal plain region would have been under the Atlantic Ocean, explaining the presence of sand and seashells in the cliffs themselves.

The River Neuse traces that fault line and, millions of years after it formed, the area became useful to the Native American tribes that settled the region. The land where the state park currently exists was once a ceremonial ground and a hunting base, while the river itself was useful for exploring the surrounding areas. The park itself was opened in 1948 and has been expanded to include multitudes of amenities for those visiting.