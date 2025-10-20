Should Tourists Avoid California During El Niño And La Niña?

Every now and then, the terms "El Niño" and "La Niña" come up in weather-related news ("The Boy" and "The Girl" in Spanish), complete with warnings to remain cautious and reminders of what they actually are. In short, El Niño and La Niña are global weather systems that happen about every two to seven years and last around nine to 12 months each. In California, an El Niño system means wetter weather in the southern part of the state, and a La Niña system means wetter in the North, plus drier in the south. This means wildfires in the south and potentially "extreme" weather all around, as NBC Bay Area puts it.

At this point, we're all acquainted with the dangers of wildfires in California. January 2025 saw wildfires sweep through Los Angeles County and cause up to $53.8 billion in property damage. 2020, meanwhile — the most destructive wildfire year on record — saw wildfires tear through more than 4.3 million Californian acres north of San Francisco. Extreme weather conditions are a bit more vague, but generally center on flood risks.

As far as 2025 is concerned, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center estimates that there's a 71% chance of a La Niña occurring from October to December. Those wanting to exercise extreme caution can simply avoid California altogether for fear of wildfires in the south and floods in the north. A more balanced route involves keeping an eye on weather conditions over time and making judgments about travel plans accordingly.