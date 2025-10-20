Sandwiched Between Flagstaff And Phoenix Is A Historic Arizona Hot Springs Resort With Serene Surroundings

You should know, though, that this place plays hard to get. Reaching the springs requires a hike that isn't quite Mission Impossible-style but demands a bit of effort and cautious preparation. The trek is 2.5 miles each way, following the river and surrounded by rugged cliffs and lush vegetation. You will need to cross the Verde River during this adventurous journey. If it hasn't rained in a while, the water in the river may be ankle or knee deep, making it easy to cross by wading. But if it's rained recently and the water levels are high, you may have no other choice but to swim. It takes between two to three hours to complete the out-and-back hike — depending on your pace and how long you stay at the springs, of course.

There isn't an entry fee to use the pools; they are free and open to the public all year round. People might assume that swimsuits are required, since it's a public place, but this was only the case when the resort was in operation. Today, the geothermal pool is clothing optional, which means you can wear a bathing suit if you wish; otherwise, just strip down to your birthday suit and jump right in. If public nudity makes you uncomfortable, you may not enjoy the experience, unless you happen to have the place all to yourself. This can and does happen, depending on what time of year you visit.

If you're wondering when's the best time to visit the pools, our answer would be anytime you like — the pools never close. It all depends on your own personal preferences. Spring and fall bring milder temperatures and more visitors, while summer's heat can be overwhelming and may make it less pleasant to bathe in the hot water. In winter, you might experience a spine-tingling chill (especially when crossing the cold river), but the hot water will surely soothe your muscles. If you enjoy immersing yourself in healing waters around Arizona, check out these lesser-known hot springs in a dramatic, mountainous location.