Sandwiched Between Flagstaff And Phoenix Is A Historic Arizona Hot Springs Resort With Serene Surroundings
Since ancient times, people have revered thermal baths for their therapeutic properties. The mineral-rich waters work their magic on both body and soul, releasing stress and transporting bathers to a state of perfect serenity. Travelers flock to world-famous spots like Saturnia's free natural hot springs in the serene countryside of Tuscany and Japan's steamy waters in Yudanaka Onsen, a mountain-town oasis. But the good news is, if you're in the U.S., you don't need to fly all the way to the other side of the world to experience hot springs heaven. In Arizona, nestled between Flagstaff and Phoenix (and more precisely 30 miles southeast of the town of Camp Verde), Verde Hot Springs is a secluded, rustic paradise that will require willpower and tenacity to reach — but your endurance will be rewarded.
Originally, the springs belonged to a lively resort built in the 1920s that, unfortunately, burnt down forty years later. Nowadays, visitors only get a glimpse into those years, thanks to the crumbling ruins that add a touch of history to the otherwise undisturbed landscape. But near the site of the old resort, two pools await your arrival that range in temperature from 98 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. A larger pool is surrounded by graffiti-like painted walls, while a the smaller pool sits next to the Verde River.
According to local legend, Indigenous people used to soak in the baths for spiritual purposes during traditional ceremonies. Whatever their motivation, current visitors seem to benefit from the experience, too: "There's something magical about soaking in these pools while gazing at the star-studded Arizona sky. It's like the stresses of modern life just melt away, leaving you in perfect harmony with nature," said frequent visitor John Hawkins (per journee-mondiale.com).
Getting to the Verde Hot Springs and other important information
You should know, though, that this place plays hard to get. Reaching the springs requires a hike that isn't quite Mission Impossible-style but demands a bit of effort and cautious preparation. The trek is 2.5 miles each way, following the river and surrounded by rugged cliffs and lush vegetation. You will need to cross the Verde River during this adventurous journey. If it hasn't rained in a while, the water in the river may be ankle or knee deep, making it easy to cross by wading. But if it's rained recently and the water levels are high, you may have no other choice but to swim. It takes between two to three hours to complete the out-and-back hike — depending on your pace and how long you stay at the springs, of course.
There isn't an entry fee to use the pools; they are free and open to the public all year round. People might assume that swimsuits are required, since it's a public place, but this was only the case when the resort was in operation. Today, the geothermal pool is clothing optional, which means you can wear a bathing suit if you wish; otherwise, just strip down to your birthday suit and jump right in. If public nudity makes you uncomfortable, you may not enjoy the experience, unless you happen to have the place all to yourself. This can and does happen, depending on what time of year you visit.
If you're wondering when's the best time to visit the pools, our answer would be anytime you like — the pools never close. It all depends on your own personal preferences. Spring and fall bring milder temperatures and more visitors, while summer's heat can be overwhelming and may make it less pleasant to bathe in the hot water. In winter, you might experience a spine-tingling chill (especially when crossing the cold river), but the hot water will surely soothe your muscles. If you enjoy immersing yourself in healing waters around Arizona, check out these lesser-known hot springs in a dramatic, mountainous location.