Some Of America's Best Hot Springs Thrive In This Lesser-Visited, Dramatic Arizona Mountain Destination

It comes as no surprise that the U.S.A. (particularly the West) has incredible natural hot springs, ranging from primitive pools in the middle of nowhere to developed mineral water centers. While many of the most luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs are well-known, the Bradshaw Mountains in Arizona are an under-the-radar hot spring paradise with rugged trails, ghost towns, tales of mines filled with gold, and vast expanses of undeveloped wild.

Measuring 40 miles long and 25 miles wide, the Bradshaw Mountains stretch across Prescott National Forest, overlapping two wilderness areas between Prescott and Phoenix in central Arizona. This semi-arid region transitions from granite peaks covered in pines, including 7,979-foot-tall Mount Union, to the Sonoran Desert with giant saguaro cacti and the deepest blue skies.

Due to its remote location and, at times, unforgiving landscape, the Bradshaw Mountains remain untouched by mass tourism, but one adults-only, all-inclusive hot spring resort has attracted wellness seekers since 1896. Tucked away in a red-rock canyon, Castle Hot Springs is so beautiful it's consistently rated one of the best in the country. Picture an oasis of crystal-clear pools surrounded by hundred-year-old palms, succulents, and cacti, set against craggy mountains and lush lawns. Only an hour's drive from Phoenix, Castle Hot Springs is an ideal getaway for couples and can be combined with a lunch break or afternoon in Peoria, a sun-soaked Arizona city with a dazzling lake, public art, and idyllic parks.