Some Of America's Best Hot Springs Thrive In This Lesser-Visited, Dramatic Arizona Mountain Destination
It comes as no surprise that the U.S.A. (particularly the West) has incredible natural hot springs, ranging from primitive pools in the middle of nowhere to developed mineral water centers. While many of the most luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs are well-known, the Bradshaw Mountains in Arizona are an under-the-radar hot spring paradise with rugged trails, ghost towns, tales of mines filled with gold, and vast expanses of undeveloped wild.
Measuring 40 miles long and 25 miles wide, the Bradshaw Mountains stretch across Prescott National Forest, overlapping two wilderness areas between Prescott and Phoenix in central Arizona. This semi-arid region transitions from granite peaks covered in pines, including 7,979-foot-tall Mount Union, to the Sonoran Desert with giant saguaro cacti and the deepest blue skies.
Due to its remote location and, at times, unforgiving landscape, the Bradshaw Mountains remain untouched by mass tourism, but one adults-only, all-inclusive hot spring resort has attracted wellness seekers since 1896. Tucked away in a red-rock canyon, Castle Hot Springs is so beautiful it's consistently rated one of the best in the country. Picture an oasis of crystal-clear pools surrounded by hundred-year-old palms, succulents, and cacti, set against craggy mountains and lush lawns. Only an hour's drive from Phoenix, Castle Hot Springs is an ideal getaway for couples and can be combined with a lunch break or afternoon in Peoria, a sun-soaked Arizona city with a dazzling lake, public art, and idyllic parks.
Everything to know about Castle Hot Springs in the Bradshaw Mountains
Although the historic hotel dates back to the 1800s, Indigenous Yavapai and Apache people sought the waters for their healing properties. Rich in magnesium, lithium, and bicarbonates, the odorless water seeps out of the rocks from an underground reservoir that produces over 200,000 gallons per day. With temperatures up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, Castle Hot Springs is the hottest non-volcanic hot spring in the world. Don't worry — the mineral pools are a much more comfortable temperature.
The resort boasts three mineral pools nestled between the rocks: the Top Pool (106 degrees Fahrenheit), the Second Pool (96 degrees Fahrenheit), and the Third Pool (86 degrees Fahrenheit). The hot springs and other facilities are exclusively available to guests, creating a serene atmosphere with few people. "The only word to describe it is magical," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor. "The food is incredible, the service is impeccable and the springs themselves are gorgeous."
Choose from 31 rustic cabins and suites inspired by the warm desert hues of the American Southwest. Besides the room itself, the all-inclusive package includes full-board at the farm-to-table restaurant, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, guided yoga and meditation classes, in-room amenities like bath salts, and unlimited access to the hot springs, swimming pool, outdoor soaking tubs, and cold plunge pool. Guests can also enjoy complimentary pickleball courts, farm tours, archery, axe throwing, bicycles, guided hikes, and mindfulness activities. Alcoholic beverages, specialty tours, and spa services incur an additional fee.
Experience the rugged beauty of the Bradshaw Mountains
Climb, scramble, and rappel your way up rocky cliff faces and over a 200-foot-long aerial bridge suspended a dizzying height above the ground at the Castle Hot Springs Via Ferrata Adventure Course. As one of the only via ferrata ("iron path" in Italian) courses in the U.S.A., the route includes safety wires, bars, and ladder rungs attached to the rocks. Wearing helmets, harnesses, and safety lanyards, adventurers get to experience first-hand the rocky outcroppings of the Sonoran Desert with the assistance of an experienced guide.
If you want to explore the desert in a more traditional manner, one of the 62 official trails is sure to satisfy. Measuring 2.5 miles roundtrip, the Salvation Peak Trail is short and steep, with 850 feet of elevation gain in less than one mile. From the bottom, you can see an American flag at the peak. To thank Castle Hot Springs for taking in injured soldiers after World War II, the resort is one of the few places permitted to fly an American flag 24 hours per day atop Salvation Peak.
Lovers of history and the Old West can't miss Cleator, founded in 1903. Although not as well known as this strange Arizona ghost town famed for its unusual name, Cleator was once a railway town servicing the numerous mountain mines. Today, it boasts a population of eight residents and one quirky bar ironically named the Cleator Bar and Yacht Club.