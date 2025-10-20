Sandwiched Between New York City And Allentown Are Picturesque Trails And Fishing Within This Scenic Gorge
With so much to see and do in New York City, escaping its gravitational pull can sometimes feel like a challenge. Despite this, there is a lot to be said for getting out of the hustle, bustle, and sensory overload of the Big Apple when you can. Take the Ken Lockwood Gorge in Hunterdon County, for example. Situated just over 50 miles west of The City That Never Sleeps, and a similar distance north from Allentown, it's a beautiful and accessible slice of New Jersey nature for when you need a spot of tranquility in your life. The restorative scenery here, combined with the rich array of outdoorsy activities on offer, will make Frank Sinatra's old urban stomping ground feel like an entirely different planet altogether.
Come for the lush woodlands and rock-strewn waters of the South Branch of the Raritan River, stay to admire the Ken Lockwood Gorge Bridge and learn about the historic train crash that led to the burly steel structure visitors look upon today. Whether you're a hiker wanting to put some miles in your legs, a fisherman hoping to reel in trout, or an animal enthusiast eager to catch sight of osprey, great blue herons, mink, and black bear that feed on the river's fish, this Wildlife Management Area has you covered. If you're planning a New York road trip anytime soon, be sure to include this idyllic destination on your itinerary.
Hiking in Ken Lockwood Gorge
When it comes to hitting the trails here, there really is no other place to start than the Ken Lockwood Gorge Trail. It's in the name, after all. This dreamy 3.8-mile trail near Califon, New Jersey, is flat, scenic, and — despite its popularity — capable of delivering genuine moments of solitude. Taking roughly 75 minutes to complete, this out-and-back route is considered easy and is well-suited to family adventures. Strolling past birders and anglers down by the water, it will reward your efforts with charming river views. Don't forget your camera or your sturdy, grippy footwear — the rocks can be slippery and might catch you out if you're not careful. With only limited parking available, arriving early is also important.
For hikers craving a bit more of a challenge, or a slightly longer stint in New Jersey's great outdoors, one option is to combine it with a stretch of the Columbia Trail. Setting off from the picture-postcard town of High Bridge, which you can get to easily from New York via the New Jersey Transit Raritan Valley Line, there's a 7.5-mile loop from there that should take roughly three hours to complete. This more immersive experience marries up the same sights and sounds of the South Branch of the Raritan River, while also giving you a nice window of time to imagine what the abandoned railroad right-of-way might have been like in the 19th century when it helped to transport iron ore from mines in the north.
Unlike the Ken Lockwood Gorge Trail which just passes underneath the Ken Lockwood Gorge Bridge, the route that brings the Columbia Trail into the equation will give you the chance to cross it as well. Check out the sign at the southern end of this famous bridge to find out more about the wooden crossing that stood here, and which collapsed under the weight of a 46-car freight train in 1885. Feeling epic? Walk the full length of the Columbia Trail. It's 15-miles long and should take just under five hours to complete.
Fishing in Ken Lockwood Gorge
Owned by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, the Wildlife Management Area System — of which the Ken Lockwood Gorge is just one piece of a 360,000-acre jigsaw — is managed by New Jersey Fish and Wildlife. Funded largely through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, as well as trout stamp revenue, places like Ken Lockwood Gorge are thriving, in part, because of the money brought in by those who love the recreational and conservation-minded thrill of catch-and-release fishing.
Fly fishing is particularly popular in these parts. Even in winter, the well-stocked waters of the Raritan River can get crowded with fisher folk so it's always worth arriving early if you want to claim a good spot. Don't be shy when it comes to chatting with the regulars, often seen hauling their gear about in the parking lot. They'll usually be more than happy to share their top tips for the area with you. South Branch Outfitters, based nearby in Califon, run guided fly fishing trips for out-of-towners and people new to the fiendishly difficult art form. Get in touch with them if you're after some expert guidance on the water.
Got a taste for New Jersey nature jaunts from New York? Pay a visit to the Pyramid Mountain Park for sweeping panoramic views and serene lakes. Alternatively, for some magic seemingly beamed in from the illustrated pages of a children's book, make your way to the South Mountain Fairy Trail in Millburn and be utterly enchanted by what you discover.