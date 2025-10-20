Sandwiched Between New York City And Allentown Are Picturesque Trails And Fishing Within This Scenic Gorge

When it comes to hitting the trails here, there really is no other place to start than the Ken Lockwood Gorge Trail. It's in the name, after all. This dreamy 3.8-mile trail near Califon, New Jersey, is flat, scenic, and — despite its popularity — capable of delivering genuine moments of solitude. Taking roughly 75 minutes to complete, this out-and-back route is considered easy and is well-suited to family adventures. Strolling past birders and anglers down by the water, it will reward your efforts with charming river views. Don't forget your camera or your sturdy, grippy footwear — the rocks can be slippery and might catch you out if you're not careful. With only limited parking available, arriving early is also important.

For hikers craving a bit more of a challenge, or a slightly longer stint in New Jersey's great outdoors, one option is to combine it with a stretch of the Columbia Trail. Setting off from the picture-postcard town of High Bridge, which you can get to easily from New York via the New Jersey Transit Raritan Valley Line, there's a 7.5-mile loop from there that should take roughly three hours to complete. This more immersive experience marries up the same sights and sounds of the South Branch of the Raritan River, while also giving you a nice window of time to imagine what the abandoned railroad right-of-way might have been like in the 19th century when it helped to transport iron ore from mines in the north.

Unlike the Ken Lockwood Gorge Trail which just passes underneath the Ken Lockwood Gorge Bridge, the route that brings the Columbia Trail into the equation will give you the chance to cross it as well. Check out the sign at the southern end of this famous bridge to find out more about the wooden crossing that stood here, and which collapsed under the weight of a 46-car freight train in 1885. Feeling epic? Walk the full length of the Columbia Trail. It's 15-miles long and should take just under five hours to complete.