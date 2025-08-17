New York's Sensational Road Trip Route Takes In Gorgeous Adirondack Views And Small-Town Charm
The Central Adirondack Trail is a scenic byway that is over 150 miles and stretches from Glens Falls to Rome, New York. It showcases the diverse natural beauty of the Adirondack region and provides access to plentiful outdoor recreational opportunities. Starting at Cooper's Cave Bridge, the route follows New York Highway 28, passing through lakeside villages, cedar-covered mountains, and heritage-rich communities. Along the way, travelers can take boat tours of Lake George, explore interactive exhibits at the Adirondack Experience in Blue Mountain Lake, and hike to waterfalls like OK Slip Falls.
This route takes you past charming lakeside retreats, showcasing secret little lake towns that locals love. Also on this road trip is New York's largest ski resort that offers year-round activities, as well as the spectacular scenery of the largest park in the continental United States. The Adirondacks are hard to beat when it comes to scenery and are one of New York's best mountain ranges which is an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors.
Explore lakes, hike to waterfalls, and discover small-town surprises
Your Central Adirondack Trail adventure begins in Glens Falls, located just 52 miles from Albany. One worthwhile attraction to kick off your road trip is the Hyde Collection, an intimate art museum with an impressive collection of European and American art. Heading north, you'll enter the lively village of Lake George, often referred to as New York's "Queen Of The American Lakes." Here you can explore quirky attractions like the House of Frankenstein Wax Museum. Or, visit the realistic, massive dinosaur statues sculptures and amusement park rides at the Lake George Expedition Park.
For an amazing overlook, drive up to Prospect Mountain. The journey to the summit is a short 5.5-mile ride that leads to incredible 360-degree views of the lake and surrounding landscape. Wrap up your day in style with a dinner cruise on board the majestic Lake George Steamboat Company. The city offers a wide range of accommodations, including options like glamping experiences, RV parks, lakeside cabins, ranch resorts, and upscale hotels.
Continue along NY-28 into the rolling hills of the southern Adirondacks, passing through North Creek. On Main Street, pass by the North Creek Mosaic Project, with art that portrays regional activities like whitewater rafting. If you're looking for adventure, consider one of the Northeast's premier ski resorts, Gore Mountain. During the summer and fall, pack a picnic basket and ride the gondola to Bear Mountain's summit, where picnic tables and dramatic landscapes await. Or try rail biking, where you pedal a custom-built bike along repurposed railroad tracks and across a trestle bridge, getting a unique perspective of the Hudson River and countryside. Just 10 miles up the road from North Creek, you'll find one of the Adirondacks' highest waterfalls at the OK Slip Falls trailhead. The 6-mile back-and-out hike is on a well maintained trail and rewards hikers with a stunning sight of the 250-foot plunging waterfall.
Discover Adirondack culture and stay overnight in Great Camp lodges
Next, you'll reach Blue Mountain Lake, which attracts outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds. Visitors can enjoy everything from hiking to water activities, with pontoon boats, kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards for rent. A must-see attraction here is the Adirondack Experience, the museum on Blue Mountain Lake. The open-air campus sits on over 120 acres and features 20 buildings overlooking the lake, including outdoor exhibits, historic buildings, and countless ways to explore the Adirondack way of life. You can peruse interactive exhibits, climb a fire tower for sweeping vistas, hike the museum trails, and borrow a wooden canoe to float around Minnow Pond. Continuing on the winding roads, you'll reach the quaint lakeside hamlet of Raquette Lake, known for their Great Camp architecture. Stop by the nearby Great Camp Sagamore, where you can participate in a history tour, enjoy the outdoors, or stay overnight in one of their rustic cabins.
For some family-friendly activities, stop in Old Forge. It's known as the Snowmobile Capital of the Northeast for its trail system that connects over 500 miles of paths in the region. Enjoy seasonal fun year-round at McCauley Mountain Ski Center, with a scenic chair lift open summer through fall, and a mountain biking complex. In the summer, take the kids to the Calypso's Cove Family Fun Park or to the popular Enchanted Forest Water Safari, a massive water park. Or, choose a more unique activity with llama trekking at the Moose River Farms, offered in any season. The journey ends in the city of Rome, home to Fort Stanwix National Monument, a full-scale replica of an 18th-century Revolutionary War fort, complete with guides in authentic period clothing.