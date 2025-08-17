New York's Sensational Road Trip Route Takes In Gorgeous Adirondack Views And Small-Town Charm

Your Central Adirondack Trail adventure begins in Glens Falls, located just 52 miles from Albany. One worthwhile attraction to kick off your road trip is the Hyde Collection, an intimate art museum with an impressive collection of European and American art. Heading north, you'll enter the lively village of Lake George, often referred to as New York's "Queen Of The American Lakes." Here you can explore quirky attractions like the House of Frankenstein Wax Museum. Or, visit the realistic, massive dinosaur statues sculptures and amusement park rides at the Lake George Expedition Park.

For an amazing overlook, drive up to Prospect Mountain. The journey to the summit is a short 5.5-mile ride that leads to incredible 360-degree views of the lake and surrounding landscape. Wrap up your day in style with a dinner cruise on board the majestic Lake George Steamboat Company. The city offers a wide range of accommodations, including options like glamping experiences, RV parks, lakeside cabins, ranch resorts, and upscale hotels.

Continue along NY-28 into the rolling hills of the southern Adirondacks, passing through North Creek. On Main Street, pass by the North Creek Mosaic Project, with art that portrays regional activities like whitewater rafting. If you're looking for adventure, consider one of the Northeast's premier ski resorts, Gore Mountain. During the summer and fall, pack a picnic basket and ride the gondola to Bear Mountain's summit, where picnic tables and dramatic landscapes await. Or try rail biking, where you pedal a custom-built bike along repurposed railroad tracks and across a trestle bridge, getting a unique perspective of the Hudson River and countryside. Just 10 miles up the road from North Creek, you'll find one of the Adirondacks' highest waterfalls at the OK Slip Falls trailhead. The 6-mile back-and-out hike is on a well maintained trail and rewards hikers with a stunning sight of the 250-foot plunging waterfall.