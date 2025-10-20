Massachusetts' 'Town Among The Clouds' Boasts Iconic Waterfalls, Primative Camping, And Show-Stealing Trails
One of the joys of Massachusetts is that it is home to a little bit of everything: historic urban centers, charming seaside towns, and stunning natural landscapes. One of the state's great hidden gems is its very own "town among the clouds." Located in the Berkshires, just a half hour from scenic Great Barrington, Mount Washington sits at 2,000 feet above sea level and is a playground for anyone who loves to explore the great outdoors.
Just 155 residents call this tiny town, which is nestled between several mountains, home. While that number goes up during the summer months, there are plenty of trails, forests, and waterfalls to share. Not only is Mount Washington home to the highest waterfall in Massachusetts, but it's surrounded by an incredible nine mountain peaks, and over 4,000 acres of state forest with 30 miles of trails.
So, if you're looking for a getaway where you can immerse yourself in nature, there's no better place than Mount Washington. Given its location, it's also a great option for New Yorkers and people from Connecticut looking for an out-of-state destination. Just over an hour from Albany and two hours from Hartford, it's actually closer to these state capitals than to Boston. This also makes Albany's airport a good option if you'll be flying in and renting a car for the drive out.
Incredible waterfalls and hiking opportunities make Mount Washington a paradise for nature lovers
Once in Mount Washington, you'll want to strap on your hiking boots and get your gear ready for an outdoor adventure. With so many trails and mountains to choose from, there is a lot to explore, but most people will want to take the time to visit Bish Bash Falls State Park. Tucked into the northern end of the Mount Washington State Forest, this park is home to the highest waterfalls in the state. Hike around the falls or admire the water from the designated viewing platform as it cascades 60 feet down into a clear pool.
If you are looking for a full-day hike, consider the South Taconic Trail, which will take you by the falls and even lead you into New York as you make your way up Mount Alander and toward Mount Frisell through lush hardwood forests. There are several entry points to the trail, but the whole 12-mile trek is an exceptional experience in any season. Enjoy cool mountain air in the summer, beautiful foliage in the fall, and views of the snowy New England landscape in the winter.
While these trails would likely be enough to thrill most hiking enthusiasts, Mount Washington offers even more, including a chance to hike the Appalachian Trail. Ninety miles of the Appalachian Trail run through Massachusetts, and the Mount Everett State Reservation is home to a good portion of it. In fact, this trail is the only way to get to Mount Everett's summit, which, at an elevation of 2,624 feet, is the tallest peak in the Southern Taconic Mountain Range.
Go back to nature with primitive camping in Mount Washington
While, at the time of writing, Mount Washington State Forest's wilderness camping was closed until further notice, there are still other camping opportunities in the area. For instance, Mount Everett State Reservation offers hike-in backcountry camping. There is a campground just off Race Brook Trail, as well as several leantos in the proximity of Guilder Pond, a beautiful setting for swimming, fishing, paddleboarding, and picnics.
For sweeping views of the surrounding states, hike the Appalachian Trail to the Laurel Ridge campsite. It's an arduous trek that is handsomely rewarded by the incredible panoramic landscape. These campgrounds are primitive, so don't expect electricity or running water. Note all signage regarding building fires and adhere to a "leave no trace" policy when finishing your time in the mountains.
If you prefer to be closer to Bish Bash Falls, on Mount Alander, there is a campsite off the trail, as well as a single cabin with minimal amenities and first-come, first-serve availability.