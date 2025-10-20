Massachusetts' 'Town Among The Clouds' Boasts Iconic Waterfalls, Primative Camping, And Show-Stealing Trails

One of the joys of Massachusetts is that it is home to a little bit of everything: historic urban centers, charming seaside towns, and stunning natural landscapes. One of the state's great hidden gems is its very own "town among the clouds." Located in the Berkshires, just a half hour from scenic Great Barrington, Mount Washington sits at 2,000 feet above sea level and is a playground for anyone who loves to explore the great outdoors.

Just 155 residents call this tiny town, which is nestled between several mountains, home. While that number goes up during the summer months, there are plenty of trails, forests, and waterfalls to share. Not only is Mount Washington home to the highest waterfall in Massachusetts, but it's surrounded by an incredible nine mountain peaks, and over 4,000 acres of state forest with 30 miles of trails.

So, if you're looking for a getaway where you can immerse yourself in nature, there's no better place than Mount Washington. Given its location, it's also a great option for New Yorkers and people from Connecticut looking for an out-of-state destination. Just over an hour from Albany and two hours from Hartford, it's actually closer to these state capitals than to Boston. This also makes Albany's airport a good option if you'll be flying in and renting a car for the drive out.