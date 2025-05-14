Massachusetts' Highest Single-Drop Waterfall Thrives In An Underrated State Park With Dramatic Trails

Massachusetts may be synonymous with the American Revolution and the fan-favorite Boston Red Sox, but it's also home to over 150 state parks, ranging from the tide pools of Halibut Point State Park to the calm banks of Walden Pond. Hugging the far western border with New York, Bash Bish Falls State Park boasts the tallest waterfall in the Commonwealth. The water navigates a gorge before a massive boulder splits the 59-foot cascade into two separate falls.

Established in 1924, Bash Bish State Park is a treasure trove of natural beauty hidden in the Berkshires, about 14 miles from Sheffield and 50 miles from the nearest commercial airport in Albany, New York. According to legend, the falls are named after a Mohican woman named Bash-Bish, who was tied to a canoe and tipped over the falls as punishment for adultery. Some hikers report seeing her form in the mist that appears at the waterfall's base or hearing her screams on the wind. Bash-Bish's demise isn't the only dark mark on the waterfall's past. At least 25 people have died in the last 50 years, usually from falling or jumping from the top of the gorge into the deceptively shallow pool formed by the falls.

Although the upper gorge remains closed off, you can find a viewing platform below that provides enchanting views of Bash Bish Falls and the surrounding foliage-covered ravines. During the fall months (especially mid-October), the hemlock, maple, and beech trees turn various golden and red hues, making Bash Bish Falls State Park one of New England's most iconic fall destinations.