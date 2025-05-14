Massachusetts' Highest Single-Drop Waterfall Thrives In An Underrated State Park With Dramatic Trails
Massachusetts may be synonymous with the American Revolution and the fan-favorite Boston Red Sox, but it's also home to over 150 state parks, ranging from the tide pools of Halibut Point State Park to the calm banks of Walden Pond. Hugging the far western border with New York, Bash Bish Falls State Park boasts the tallest waterfall in the Commonwealth. The water navigates a gorge before a massive boulder splits the 59-foot cascade into two separate falls.
Established in 1924, Bash Bish State Park is a treasure trove of natural beauty hidden in the Berkshires, about 14 miles from Sheffield and 50 miles from the nearest commercial airport in Albany, New York. According to legend, the falls are named after a Mohican woman named Bash-Bish, who was tied to a canoe and tipped over the falls as punishment for adultery. Some hikers report seeing her form in the mist that appears at the waterfall's base or hearing her screams on the wind. Bash-Bish's demise isn't the only dark mark on the waterfall's past. At least 25 people have died in the last 50 years, usually from falling or jumping from the top of the gorge into the deceptively shallow pool formed by the falls.
Although the upper gorge remains closed off, you can find a viewing platform below that provides enchanting views of Bash Bish Falls and the surrounding foliage-covered ravines. During the fall months (especially mid-October), the hemlock, maple, and beech trees turn various golden and red hues, making Bash Bish Falls State Park one of New England's most iconic fall destinations.
Are Bash Bish Falls in New York or Massachusetts?
Visitors usually ask the same question: "Where are Bash Bish Falls, New York or Massachusetts?" Although the falls are technically in Massachusetts, they're also accessible via a trail that starts in New York. In total, there are three ways to reach Bash Bish Falls, including a short trail from the New York side, an even shorter trail from the Massachusetts side, and a 12.4-mile hike along part of the South Taconic Trail.
The relatively easy trail from the New York side follows Bash Bish Brook, has a gradual incline, and measures 1.5 miles round-trip. The trail from the Massachusetts side is only 0.6 miles round-trip, but considerably more uneven and strewn with rocks. If you find stairs difficult, take the New York route. It's also possible to reach the falls via the South Taconic Trail (starting at Taconic State Park, New York), but this isn't for the casual waterfall chaser.
The falls are pet-friendly, but dogs must remain on a leash, and the park reminds owners to pick up waste. There are no trash cans or bathrooms at the falls, but between Labor Day and Columbus Day, portable toilets are available on the Massachusetts side. You can take in the falls from designated viewing platforms, but swimming, diving, or otherwise entering the water is not allowed. However, if you're looking for excellent swimming opportunities in the Berkshires, take in the stunning lakeside mountain views at Clarksburg State Park.
Other things to do in and around Bash Bish Falls State Park
Although the falls are undeniably the main draw, visitors can also access the South Taconic Trail, an excellent day hiking route winding through the Taconic Mountains. This little-visited Northeastern mountain range has the same charming vibe as the Adirondacks without the crowds and feels truly off the beaten path. Measuring over 20 miles, the South Taconic Trail showcases pristine old-growth forests and cuts through Bash Bish State Park, Mt. Washington State Forest, and Taconic State Park. The trail connects with other routes in the area, and there are so many access points that it's nearly impossible to find a definitive answer for where the trail starts and ends.
Bash Bish State Park doesn't have a campground, but you can reserve a site at Taconic State Park in the Copake Falls area via the New York State Parks online reservation system. And the best part? The campground is within walking distance of the Bash Bish Falls trail starting from the New York side. It offers tent sites, including ones with elevated platforms, 30 RV or trailer sites, and three rustic cabin areas whose properties come with electricity, running water, a kitchen, a dining room, and an outside grill. There are even cabins named after Bash Bish Falls.