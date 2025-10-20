Southwest New Mexico's Hidden Gem Has Easy Access To Gila National Forest With A Famous National Landmark

In the foothills of the first designated wilderness area in the United States is a small hidden gem with a big history. Located in Southwest New Mexico, the town of Bayard is perhaps most famous for its national landmark, Fort Bayard. Just 10 minutes outside of this town of almost 2,400 people, the fort overlooks the valley below.

Besides allowing visitors to travel into the past with a trip to Fort Bayard, Bayard also offers easy access to Gila National Forest, a spectacular area that's home to forests, desert landscapes, the longest free-flowing river in New Mexico, and an abandoned gold rush town filled with rusted relics. This national forest includes the Gila Wilderness, a pristine, untouched area where you can find bighorn sheep, elk, and wolves, plus hundreds of miles of trails bringing you through deep canyons. You'll also want to keep an eye out for hot springs and explore the cave dwellings that housed Mogollon people hundreds of years ago.

Bayard is only 15 minutes from Grant County Airport, a regional hub that has direct flights from Albuquerque and Phoenix with Advance Air. The closest major airport is Tucson, three hours away, while Albuquerque airport is just under four hours by car. Either way, it's best to have a car when exploring the area around Bayard, particularly if you plan to venture into the Gila National Forest.