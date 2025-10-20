New England's Majestic Peak That Features Rugged Trails With Big Rewards Has A Monster Of A Name
Despite its monstrous name, Frankenstein Cliff is actually not that scary, and is best known for its rugged terrain going up and panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. Located in New Hampshire, the mountain peak rises high at 1,400 feet above sea level in Crawford Notch. So why was this mountain cliff named after the famed green monster? Well, it's not. It's actually named after Godfrey Frankenstein, a German painter who was known for creating works of art inspired by Crawford Notch.
The hike to the cliffs is often combined with a trip to Arethusa Falls, the state's highest waterfall. Their trailheads are right beside each other, and what's recommended is doing a loop from Arethusa Falls, then going back through the Frankenstein Cliff trail. The trek to the latter is best suited for experienced hikers, as the terrain can be rugged and rocky, with some steep inclines. But the view from the top outlook is stunning, with views of multiple other peaks in the area.
If you're doing a multi-day trip, Hart's Location or Crawford Notch State Park are your nearest basecamp options. Just near the cliff's trailhead is Notchland Inn, a luxe lodging in Hart's Location, New Hampshire's smallest town. You can also head to Dry River Campground if you're looking to explore the state park at the same time. If you're flying in from further away, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and Burlington International Airport are both about two and a half hours away. From there, you can rent a car and drive through major highways, Interstate 93, Interstate 95, and Route 302.
Exploring Frankenstein Cliffs and Arethusa Falls
The trek to Frankenstein Cliff typically goes hand in hand with a visit to Arethusa Falls, with the two trails connected via the Arethusa-Ripley Falls Trail. The loop trail spans 5 miles and takes three to five hours on average to complete. It's considered to be a difficult climb as the terrain on Frankenstein Cliffs can be rocky and steep in some parts. You'll find two locations for parking on the Arethusa Falls Road. The lower parking area has more spaces, but the Arethusa Falls trail begins at the upper parking area. To get to the cliffs, pass through the Arethusa-Ripley Falls Trail for a mile before diverting to the cliffs. You can also do the loop with the Frankenstein Cliff side first, and then to Arethusa Falls.
If you'd rather go directly to the cliffs, an out-and-back trail is 3.8 miles and takes about three hours to finish. Make sure to have a copy of the map, as both routes are not well-marked. The path might not be well-maintained in some parts, so take extra care with steep and rocky terrain along the way. On the Frankenstein Cliff trail, you'll also see Frankenstein Trestle, where a functioning railroad can be found. At the outlook, catch sight of the peaks of the lower Montalban Ridge, a view of the Saco River valley, and more peaks in the Moat Range. If you want more adventure, the White Mountains are one of the most romantic mountain regions in New England. For more trails, peaks, and wild beauty, the quiet town of Carroll is just 20 minutes away.