New England's Majestic Peak That Features Rugged Trails With Big Rewards Has A Monster Of A Name

Despite its monstrous name, Frankenstein Cliff is actually not that scary, and is best known for its rugged terrain going up and panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. Located in New Hampshire, the mountain peak rises high at 1,400 feet above sea level in Crawford Notch. So why was this mountain cliff named after the famed green monster? Well, it's not. It's actually named after Godfrey Frankenstein, a German painter who was known for creating works of art inspired by Crawford Notch.

The hike to the cliffs is often combined with a trip to Arethusa Falls, the state's highest waterfall. Their trailheads are right beside each other, and what's recommended is doing a loop from Arethusa Falls, then going back through the Frankenstein Cliff trail. The trek to the latter is best suited for experienced hikers, as the terrain can be rugged and rocky, with some steep inclines. But the view from the top outlook is stunning, with views of multiple other peaks in the area.

If you're doing a multi-day trip, Hart's Location or Crawford Notch State Park are your nearest basecamp options. Just near the cliff's trailhead is Notchland Inn, a luxe lodging in Hart's Location, New Hampshire's smallest town. You can also head to Dry River Campground if you're looking to explore the state park at the same time. If you're flying in from further away, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and Burlington International Airport are both about two and a half hours away. From there, you can rent a car and drive through major highways, Interstate 93, Interstate 95, and Route 302.