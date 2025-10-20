Oregon's Columbia River Gorge City Offers The Freshest Salmon, Endless Recreation, And Otherworldly Beauty

While Portland, Oregon, might be famous (and sometimes gently satirized, like in sketch comedy series Portlandia) as an ultra-hip destination full of local shops, it's not the only city worth visiting in Oregon. Located just 44 miles away from Portland and nestled in the Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains, you'll find the charming city of Cascade Locks.

Surrounded by soaring mountains, the rushing Columbia River, and verdant old-growth forest, this small but dramatically scenic hub makes a perfect getaway for Portland residents looking for an easy day trip or weekend escape. You might consider including a visit to Cascade Locks in a larger odyssey around the region, which has plenty to offer. Take, for example, a dedicated route that takes you through the top-notch craft beers brewed in the majestic Columbia River Gorge.

Cascade Locks is located on the Washington state line, right off of Interstate 84. The easiest airport to fly into is Portland International Airport (PDX), roughly 40 minutes away. From there, you can drive or take the Columbia Gorge Express bus, which operates seven days a week between Portland and various stops along the Columbia River, including Cascade Locks.