Oregon's Columbia River Gorge City Offers The Freshest Salmon, Endless Recreation, And Otherworldly Beauty
While Portland, Oregon, might be famous (and sometimes gently satirized, like in sketch comedy series Portlandia) as an ultra-hip destination full of local shops, it's not the only city worth visiting in Oregon. Located just 44 miles away from Portland and nestled in the Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains, you'll find the charming city of Cascade Locks.
Surrounded by soaring mountains, the rushing Columbia River, and verdant old-growth forest, this small but dramatically scenic hub makes a perfect getaway for Portland residents looking for an easy day trip or weekend escape. You might consider including a visit to Cascade Locks in a larger odyssey around the region, which has plenty to offer. Take, for example, a dedicated route that takes you through the top-notch craft beers brewed in the majestic Columbia River Gorge.
Cascade Locks is located on the Washington state line, right off of Interstate 84. The easiest airport to fly into is Portland International Airport (PDX), roughly 40 minutes away. From there, you can drive or take the Columbia Gorge Express bus, which operates seven days a week between Portland and various stops along the Columbia River, including Cascade Locks.
The Columbia River Gorge's magnificent natural beauty
You might think that Cascade Locks' name refers to Rapunzel-esque flowing tresses, but you'd be wrong. The community is actually adjacent to the Bonneville Lock and Dam. Built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a New Deal-era Public Works Administration project. The first iteration of the project was finished in 1938 and was the Columbia River's first federal lock and dam. It plays several crucial roles: supporting power generation, wildlife wellbeing, water quality, and helps raise the water level, allowing for safe boat navigation on this previously dangerous and rapids-laden stretch of the Columbia River.
Today, Bonneville Dam and Lock are sights to behold. There are several visitor centers: one on the Washington side, one on Bradford Island, and a third open seasonally at the navigational lock. Another sight to behold is Herman the Sturgeon, the locally famous 10-foot-long, 425-pound fish that can often be spotted at the adjacent Sturgeon Viewing Center and Bonneville Fish Hatchery.
For more otherworldly beauty, hop on a boat tour aboard the Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler, where you'll enjoy spectacular views as well as learn fascinating tidbits about the region's history. For those who'd like to take the rudder into their own hands, another nautical option is sailing. The area has been referred to as "the best place in the world to sail" by champion sailor Jay Renehan (via Cascade Locks Tourism); the Gorge's geography creates a wind vortex that means strong winds for sailing. If your interests are more land-centric, Cascade Locks is also home to countless hiking and biking trails.
Deliciously fresh salmon in Cascade Locks
Cascade Locks may not have quite earned the moniker of "salmon capital of the world" like the Canadian city of Campbell River, but make no mistake: For world-class fresh fish, particularly salmon, you're certainly in the right place. The Columbia River is home to chinook salmon, also known as king salmon, a particularly flavorsome and vibrantly-colored variety, as well as coho, sockeye, and steelhead varieties.
Purchasing fresh salmon directly from Native American fishers during salmon season is a helpful way to engage in the local food system equitably and to support Indigenous fisher-folks' traditional livelihoods. One consistent location to do so is Brigham Fish Market, whose slogan is, aptly, "We love fresh fish!" Here, you'll find fresh salmon for sale as well as a kitchen menu spanning fresh-caught delicacies, including ceviche, fish and chips, po'boy sandwiches, salmon chowder, and more.
Craving a sit-down meal? For breakfast or lunch, snag a table at Bridgeside Dining, a riverfront restaurant with a front-row view of the Bridge of the Gods. Operational for more than six decades, this community staple eatery serves up American classics such as salmon burgers and smoked salmon Caesar salads, among myriad other tasty choices. And, of course, you'll want to wash it all down with a local craft beer.