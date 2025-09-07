This Dedicated Trail Tracks The Top-Notch Craft Beers Brewed In Oregon's Majestic Columbia River Gorge

It's time for beer lovers to hit the road and embark on a craft-beer adventure along the Columbia River Gorge with its stunning Pacific Northwest scenery. Spanning 130 miles through the only National Scenic Area that crosses two states, the "Breweries in the Gorge" (B.I.G.) Tap Trail features 12 award-winning breweries serving some of the Pacific Northwest's finest beers. This scenic road trip through both Oregon and Washington invites you to enjoy world-class brews while enjoying breathtaking views of the river, mountains, and more attractions on the way. You'll find a diverse array of beer styles, from farmhouse ales to traditional lagers, crafted by innovative brewers who often rotate their tap lists seasonally to keep things exciting. Nearly all of them also brew their own cider and have an active kitchen to accompany your beer with pizzas, smoked meats, or burritos. Plus, four of these breweries are conveniently located within walking distance of each other in downtown Hood River, perfect for those who want to explore multiple stops on foot.

There's no need to visit them all in one day. Actually, we discourage it (don't drink and drive, folks!). Many hotels are located around these breweries, some of which are featured here. Clear a week or weekend with your favorite beer buffs, and fill up the tank for a beer odyssey in Oregon and Washington.