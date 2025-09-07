This Dedicated Trail Tracks The Top-Notch Craft Beers Brewed In Oregon's Majestic Columbia River Gorge
It's time for beer lovers to hit the road and embark on a craft-beer adventure along the Columbia River Gorge with its stunning Pacific Northwest scenery. Spanning 130 miles through the only National Scenic Area that crosses two states, the "Breweries in the Gorge" (B.I.G.) Tap Trail features 12 award-winning breweries serving some of the Pacific Northwest's finest beers. This scenic road trip through both Oregon and Washington invites you to enjoy world-class brews while enjoying breathtaking views of the river, mountains, and more attractions on the way. You'll find a diverse array of beer styles, from farmhouse ales to traditional lagers, crafted by innovative brewers who often rotate their tap lists seasonally to keep things exciting. Nearly all of them also brew their own cider and have an active kitchen to accompany your beer with pizzas, smoked meats, or burritos. Plus, four of these breweries are conveniently located within walking distance of each other in downtown Hood River, perfect for those who want to explore multiple stops on foot.
There's no need to visit them all in one day. Actually, we discourage it (don't drink and drive, folks!). Many hotels are located around these breweries, some of which are featured here. Clear a week or weekend with your favorite beer buffs, and fill up the tank for a beer odyssey in Oregon and Washington.
The first two stops at The B.I.G. Tap Trail
The recommended starting point is Thunder Island Brewing in Cascade Locks, Oregon, proud recipient of the Bronze Award for Oregon in the Best of Craft Beer Awards with their Glacier Lily Golden beer. Head brewer Jen House brings expert knowledge with a master's degree in fermentation from the University of California at Davis, and regular patrons recommend flagship brew Ya Ya Ee Juicy IPA, which features a unique blend of seven distinct hop varieties for aroma and flavor. They also offer local wines, ciders, kombucha, and an Asian-fusion inspired food menu, and every other Wednesday, they donate $1 from every beverage sold to a local non-profit organization. Plus, the surroundings are worth exploring. After a short walk from the brewery, you can picnic by the water at Cascade Locks Marine Park, visit the Cascade Locks Historical Museum, and even get to the trailhead of the scenic 4.6-mile round-trip Dry Creek Falls hike.
Next, drive east across the iconic Bridge of the Gods (pictured above), and in five minutes, you'll find the second brewery on the B.I.G. Trail: "Walking Man Brewing" in Stevenson, Washington. This recipient of two World Beer Cup Gold Medals, including one for their IPA, stirs every batch by hand and offers weekly live music. A mile away, the Columbia Gorge Museum showcases the region's history and the world's largest collection of rosaries.
Stops #3 and #4 in Washington State
Drive east along the Columbia River for about 20 minutes, and in the heart of Carson, you'll reach Backwoods Brewing Company. This rustic, log cabin-style brewery honors the region's logging heritage even with their flagship beers, like the citrusy IPA, robust amber ale, or the creamy Dreamsicle Golden Ale with hints of orange and vanilla. Don't miss their house-smoked meats and wood-fired pizzas. If you're up for a bit of adventure, less than a half hour of driving can get you to either Falls Creek Falls, a three-tiered waterfall with a 6.8-mile round-trip hike to reach it, or The Wind Mountain Trail, a 2.5-mile round-trip hike only 10 minutes from the brewery. Families and animal lovers can visit Cedar Creek Alpacas in about 20 minutes by car, where educational tours, alpaca encounters, and a fiber studio await. Too tired after beers and hikes? Relax at the historic Carson Hot Springs Resort, just three minutes away by car.
Next, drive west along the Columbia River for about 20 minutes, and you'll get to Everybody's Brewing in White Salmon, an artsy city with a walkable downtown. Their award-winning Cryo-Chronic IPA is brewed with a cryogenic process that separates lupulin glands from the hop cone, leaving behind a "hop powder" with all the flavor and aroma oils. Bring your friends to their live music nights, which pair perfectly with a tasting flight or a pint of one of their inventive brews. To take in the area's natural beauty, in under 20 minutes by car you'll get to Dog Creek Falls.
Stops #5 through #9 are all walking-distance in Downtown Hood River
pFriem Family Brewers, lauded Large Brewery of the Year at the 2025 Oregon Beer Awards (OBA), is beloved especially for its pale ale and its aromas of berry, citrus, mango, and honeydew, and its XPA (Extra Pale Ale). However, it's hard to compete with the most lauded brewery on this list only a couple of blocks away: Full Sail Brewery, recipient of over 300 awards and 200 gold medals, including Oregon's Craft Brewery of 2025 from the New York International Beer Competition. Its must-tries include their Amber Ale and Theresianer Premium Lager, Gold and Bronze winners in the same competition. Just a block away lies Double Mountain Brewery & Cidery, popular for its beloved IRA (India Red Ale) and Hop Lava IPA. Their handmade beer and cider use local ingredients and 5,000 square feet of solar panels fuel the taps. Plus, their dance floor and live music is guaranteed to get people off their feet.
A five-minute walk takes you to Working Hands Fermentation, specialists in German lagers and Old-World ciders. Head Brewer Kasey McCullough's favorites include their cherry and date ciders. Try to stop by on a Friday for $5 Kolschs or a Thursday for trivia night! Next, half a mile away, you'll find Ferment Brewing Company, whose beers are wildcrafted with Mt. Hood's glacial water and natural yeast. Their Imperial Stout won Bronze at the OBA 2025 in the Barrel-Aged Stouts category. Any wine lovers in the house? A 5-minute drive will get you to Phelps Creek Vineyards boutique winery before our next stop!
Stop #10: Taste all their beers
Next, drive south for about 20 miles to get to Solera Brewery in Mt. Hood Parkdale, named after the bottom row of barrels in a barrel-aging and blending process, a fitting name for a brewery that employs this process for beer, even if it's mostly used for sherry, rum and some vinegars. Jason Kahler, the brewmaster and co-owner of Solera Brewing in Parkdale, Oregon, told CraftBeer.com, "My intention was to have a constant flow of complexly layered, acid-forward beers without the long wait. Initially, I was thinking of the mixed cultures residing in the barrels. It was more of a way to keep bacteria and yeast alive in barrels that I wanted to duplicate, but quickly realized that not only was this a simple way to feed and keep the critters active, but also produce a beer that had some aged qualities that could be achieved in a fraction of the time."
Bartenders let you have a taste to choose which beer to order, and taster trays are available, but according to regulars, their "Hedonist IPA is a must (and so are their huge burritos!). Try to catch live music on weekends or grab a seat at their outdoor tables to take in their stunning Mt. Hood views.
If you're planning to stay in the area, the Cooper Spur Mountain Resort is only 20-minutes away, and don't miss the 100-foot waterfall, Tamanawas Falls. The hike's trailhead starts 15-minutes away by car.
And then there were two...
After a 30-minute drive downriver, you'll find Freebridge Brewing in the historic U.S. Mint building, the first brewery in The Dalles since Prohibition. Their gourmet Detroit-style pizzas pair perfectly with their northwest ales and German lagers. Their Slap & Pickle Dill Pickle Gose, award-winning for the last three years, is a must-try. Plus, the area is surrounded by arts and culture if you're looking to add more to your day than beer: less than a mile away lie the National Neon Sign Museum and The Dalles Art Center. For those interested in the region's geology, wildlife, and Native American culture, a 10-minute drive will get them to The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum.
Last but not least, 35 minutes northbound by car, in Goldendale, Washington is Dwinell Country Ales. This brewery, winery, and cidery, which uses local ingredients only, earned the title of Very Small Brewery of the Year at the 2024 Washington Beer Awards with four medals and a sweep in the Brett Beer category. However, make sure you don't arrive on an empty stomach, as no food is served here. Their focus is solely on their brews, but restaurants and markets abound around the Dwinell. Also, across the street, you can get a glimpse into Goldendale's pioneer past at the Presby Mansion Museum, or go stargazing at Goldendale Observatory State Park, only a mile away.
Ready for a pint pilgrimage? Download the official B.I.G. map here or get the saved route on Google Maps here.