A Nature Paradise In Connecticut With Scenic Parks And Trails Is Tucked Between Springfield And New Haven
To experience the charm of New England, lots of tourists flock to New Haven or Springfield, which is considered by many to be the heart of New England. But those areas can be crowded during peak seasons like summer and fall. East Granby, a suburb of Hartford, Connecticut, is tucked right between these two famous cities, and promises just as wonderful of a New England experience for the outdoor adventurer.
Originally known as "Turkey Hills," East Granby was originally a part of Simsbury — an enchanting hidden gem in its own right – until it was incorporated in 1858. In the beginning, this area was known for its agricultural contributions, and even now you can tour many of the old farms in the area, like the Barn, which is maintained by the East Granby Historical Society. Here, visitors can see a collection of antique vehicles and farming equipment, including a restored 1850s Concord stagecoach.
Another famous attraction is the Old New-Gate Prison, which was converted from an old copper mine. Conditions at the prison were notoriously inhumane, though it was nevertheless technically the first chartered copper mine (it even produced what is believed to be the first copper coins in America), and the first state-run prison in early America.
Overall, East Granby is a great place to disconnect from the stresses of life. Here's how to take full advantage of the rural charm through its scenic parks, trails, and historical landmarks.
Scenic Parks and trails near East Granby
Connecticut's state parks and forests highlight the immense beauty of New England, featuring numerous overlooks, trails for hiking and biking, and more. One of the highlights nearby is Enders State Forest, which is a 1,500-acre stretch of land just a 15-minute drive from East Granby. This area is full of challenging rocks, steep slopes, and even cliffs, but you'll be well-rewarded by the scenic overlooks, lush forests, and, of course, waterfalls.
If you want to stay right in East Granby, though, there are plenty of parks and trails to explore right there. The Metacomet Trail stretches 62 miles across towns like Berlin, Meriden, New Britain, and Suffield, connecting several notable historical landmarks like Castle Craig in Hubbard Park and the Heublein Tower in Talcott Mountain State Park. The East Granby section of the trail follows Peak Mountain, also known as Copper Mountain, and is dog friendly.
For mountain biking, head over to Cowles Park, which has over 15 miles of trails for all difficulty levels. There are 46 mountain biking trails, but this area also draws a fair number of hikers due to the 42 hiking and trail running trails. Those looking for a thrill will enjoy the winding, steep paths through forests and even a few challenging obstacles to navigate.
When to visit East Granby
East Granby can be enjoyed any time of year, but there's a special charm about the place that begins in summer and extends through fall and even winter, until snowmelt churns the countryside into a super muddy spring. Summers can be a bit warm, reaching into the mid-80s or 90s, with lows plummeting into the 50s and 60s in the evenings. Visitors often cool off by swimming at local ponds like the Salmon Brook Park Swimming Facility or kayaking down Salmon Brook or the Farmington River.
Fall is arguably East Granby's most beautiful time of year, with light-jacket temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Just like Boston, which boasts some of the best fall foliage tours in New England, East Granby turns into a picture-perfect panoramic postcard with all of the reds, oranges, and golds from the array of birch, oak, aspen, beech, and maple trees. This is a great time to revisit Cowles Park and the Tariffville Overlook for some beautiful views of the surrounding area.
In New England standards, winters are mild, usually 20 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. East Granby makes great use of winter through ice skating at various rinks in town, and skiing at the Berkshire East Mountain Resort (which also has mountain biking and more in the summer). No matter when you're able to visit, East Granby is chock full of adventure, history, and New England charm.