A Nature Paradise In Connecticut With Scenic Parks And Trails Is Tucked Between Springfield And New Haven

To experience the charm of New England, lots of tourists flock to New Haven or Springfield, which is considered by many to be the heart of New England. But those areas can be crowded during peak seasons like summer and fall. East Granby, a suburb of Hartford, Connecticut, is tucked right between these two famous cities, and promises just as wonderful of a New England experience for the outdoor adventurer.

Originally known as "Turkey Hills," East Granby was originally a part of Simsbury — an enchanting hidden gem in its own right – until it was incorporated in 1858. In the beginning, this area was known for its agricultural contributions, and even now you can tour many of the old farms in the area, like the Barn, which is maintained by the East Granby Historical Society. Here, visitors can see a collection of antique vehicles and farming equipment, including a restored 1850s Concord stagecoach.

Another famous attraction is the Old New-Gate Prison, which was converted from an old copper mine. Conditions at the prison were notoriously inhumane, though it was nevertheless technically the first chartered copper mine (it even produced what is believed to be the first copper coins in America), and the first state-run prison in early America.

Overall, East Granby is a great place to disconnect from the stresses of life. Here's how to take full advantage of the rural charm through its scenic parks, trails, and historical landmarks.