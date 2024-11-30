The Heart Of New England Holds A Breathtaking Massachusetts Valley Brimming With Charming Towns

Many Pioneer Valley visitors will also want to enjoy the attractions in Springfield, the valley's city (that also has some pretty, historic areas). If you're visiting in September, you can get a taste of country life at The Big E, a fair for all of the New England states that runs much of the month. Take out a paddleboat or walk leafy paths surrounded by greenery at the 735-acre aptly named Forest Park, which has a zoo and an impressive drive-through Christmas light display called Bright Nights.

Springfield has a campus with five museums. Two are art museums, one is a science museum and one is history museum. The fifth is about Dr. Seuss, who was born here. The Michele and Donald D'Amour Museum of Fine Arts is known for Impressionist works and the George Walter Vincent Smith Art Museum is famous for its American landscape paintings by artists including Frederic Church. The world's oldest man-made projector is part of the Springfield Science Museum and The Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History tells the story of how the city evolved during the Industrial Revolution. Anyone who appreciates Dr. Seuss's imagination and creativity – no matter their age – will grin from ear to ear at The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, which makes visitors feel like they're inside Theodor Geisel's books.

If you're traveling with anyone who loves rollercoasters, head to Six Flags New England, a massive amusement park and water park known for its thrill rides. Out of all its attractions, Springfield might be best known as the birthplace of basketball. Hoops fans gravitate to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to see memorabilia about its inductees, watch action-packed film clips, and get out on the court themselves.