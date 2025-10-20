Maine's 'Big Three' Rivers Are A Wonderland For Water Lovers, With Thrilling Rafting And Fishing Spots

Maine's wilderness is home to some of the most exciting river adventures in the Northeast, and the state's "big three" rivers — the Kennebec, the Penobscot, and the Dead — offer world-class fishing and whitewater rafting for outdoor enthusiasts. These rivers are a wonderland for water lovers looking to experience the beauty of Maine's mighty waterways.

The Kennebec River is 170 miles long and originates at Moosehead Lake, Maine's largest lake and an expansive recreation paradise, and empties into the Gulf of Maine. It's the longest river that's entirely inside the state. The Penobscot River is the second-largest river in New England (after the Connecticut River). It runs 240 miles from its West Branch origin near Penobscot Lake to its mouth at Penobscot Bay near the town of Bucksport. Finally, the Dead River begins near Flagstaff Lake in the Carrabbassett Valley and runs a length of 42.6 miles before it empties into the Kennebec River near The Forks, creating one of the best whitewater rafting areas in New England.