Pennsylvania's 'Maiden City' Sparks A Downtown Revival With Indie Cafes, Local Brews, And Weekend Concerts

If you hear the word "Pennsylvania" and think only of Hershey Park, The Office, or Punxsutawney Phil, you're missing out, because the Keystone State has so much more on offer. Honing in on the southwest corner of Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh tends to get most of the attention, and it's well-deserved. From a mouth-watering market offering fresh seafood to hip cafés, funky shops, and quirky charm, Pittsburgh is a vibrant destination for visitors. But for those looking to get out of Pittsburgh to discover a charming town just a half hour drive away, make your way to historic Coraopolis.

Coraopolis has had many names over the years, from Fort Vance to Middletown, before landing on its current title, which translates to "Maiden City" in Greek. Coraopolis was a key stop along the Ohio River for steamboats transporting lumber to Pittsburgh and other cities. For years, it was a thriving city, with the distinction of having the United States' first high-speed electric streetcar. But when the steel industry declined in the late 20th century, Coraopolis, like other towns in the region, declined, too. In the last several years, thanks to the efforts of hardworking entrepreneurs and civic organizations, Coraopolis has experienced a renaissance and is well on its way to becoming one of Pittsburgh's most picturesque perches.