This Charming Mississippi Small Town With An Unexpectedly Vibrant Festival Is Known As The 'Catfish Capital Of The World'
Few states embody the soul of the American South quite like Mississippi. It's the home of the blues, a legacy that lives on in the underrated city of Clarksdale, where live music spills from juke joints and festivals. The mighty Mississippi River also defines the state. But beyond the sounds and landscapes it's known for, Mississippi also shines the spotlight on a small town whose claim to fame swims in local ponds and sizzling skillets. That town is Belzoni, proudly dubbed the "Catfish Capital of the World" and home to one of the state's most vibrant and delicious annual festivals.
Belzoni's story is deeply tied to the history of Humphreys County, where it was founded along the Yazoo River and officially chartered in 1895. The town sits about 70 miles from Jackson, the closest major city and home to the nearest commercial airport. Because Belzoni is a small community, you'll have to go elsewhere for accommodations. Thankfully, there are convenient chain hotels for visitors who want to closely experience the catfish culture in Yazoo City (known for its quirky downtown street with Caribbean art), just a 30-minute drive away.
Belzoni, Mississippi's catfish connection
Not to be confused with Louisiana's "Catfish Capital of the Universe," Des Allemands, Belzoni is known as the "Catfish Capital of the World." This earned the title because of the region's deep connection to aquaculture and its significant role in American catfish production. Around 60% of all farm-raised catfish in the United States are produced within a 65-mile radius of the town.
The industry has weathered challenges, from rising feed costs to competition from cheaper imports. However, innovations such as oxygen-pumping aerators, hardier fish breeds, and vaccines delivered through feed have nearly doubled efficiency in recent years. Mississippi remains the nation's top catfish producer, earning $214 million in 2024 alone.
This thriving industry is celebrated each April during the World Catfish Festival, a daylong event in downtown Belzoni that attracts more than 10,000 visitors for music, games, crafts, and, of course, plenty of fried fish. The festival is as much about community as it is about catfish, drawing locals and former residents back each year to reconnect and celebrate shared traditions. Highlights include live blues performances, a play, and family-friendly events like the Miss Catfish Pageant, all of which showcase the town's affinity for everything catfish. Those who want a taste of the local specialty but aren't available for the festival shouldn't fret — just visit Jerri's Bakery and Southern Kitchen, a beloved spot known for its fresh fried catfish, hearty soul food buffet, and warm hospitality.
Museums and outdoor recreation in Belzoni, Mississippi
Beyond its catfish tradition and culinary highlight, Belzoni rewards visitors with memorable attractions that are closely tied to the delta. A short drive north leads to Sky Lake Boardwalk, a tranquil escape where nature tells a story more than a millennium in the making. Towering bald cypress trees, some over 1,000 years old, dominate this ancient wetland. Visitors can stroll a 1,700-foot boardwalk that threads through the swamp's shaded canopy or paddle a 2.6-mile water trail by canoe or kayak to experience its peaceful beauty from the water. Interpretive signs along the way add insight and serve as a guide into the swamp's ecology and history. While the site is open during daylight hours, it's worth checking for seasonal flooding in spring before heading out.
In Belzoni, visitors can check out the Ethel Wright Mohamed Stitchery Museum. Mohamed, dubbed the "Grandma Moses of Stitchery," used thread to document Delta life in vivid detail, and more than 100 of her intricate works adorn the walls of her preserved home. In line with its catfish culture, history buffs and aquaculture enthusiasts alike will enjoy the Catfish Museum and Visitors Center, which explores the region's fish-farming heritage through artisan-crafted displays. Outside, a 40-foot catfish fountain called "King Cat" and sculptures made from spawning cans add a whimsical touch, celebrating the town's proud identity.