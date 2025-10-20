This Charming Mississippi Small Town With An Unexpectedly Vibrant Festival Is Known As The 'Catfish Capital Of The World'

Not to be confused with Louisiana's "Catfish Capital of the Universe," Des Allemands, Belzoni is known as the "Catfish Capital of the World." This earned the title because of the region's deep connection to aquaculture and its significant role in American catfish production. Around 60% of all farm-raised catfish in the United States are produced within a 65-mile radius of the town.

The industry has weathered challenges, from rising feed costs to competition from cheaper imports. However, innovations such as oxygen-pumping aerators, hardier fish breeds, and vaccines delivered through feed have nearly doubled efficiency in recent years. Mississippi remains the nation's top catfish producer, earning $214 million in 2024 alone.

This thriving industry is celebrated each April during the World Catfish Festival, a daylong event in downtown Belzoni that attracts more than 10,000 visitors for music, games, crafts, and, of course, plenty of fried fish. The festival is as much about community as it is about catfish, drawing locals and former residents back each year to reconnect and celebrate shared traditions. Highlights include live blues performances, a play, and family-friendly events like the Miss Catfish Pageant, all of which showcase the town's affinity for everything catfish. Those who want a taste of the local specialty but aren't available for the festival shouldn't fret — just visit Jerri's Bakery and Southern Kitchen, a beloved spot known for its fresh fried catfish, hearty soul food buffet, and warm hospitality.