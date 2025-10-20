Situated In California's Sierra Valley Is A Rustic Village With Hot Springs, Lake Access, And Ranches

Mountaineer John Muir never shied away from expressing his love for the rugged wilderness of Northern California. "Of all the mountain ranges I have climbed, I like the Sierra Nevada the best," the esteemed naturalist famously penned in his 1901 book, "Our National Parks." Ramblers eager to soak up the poetic allure of the Sierra Nevada Mountains can find a good jumping-off point in the village of Sierraville, arguably one of the most breathtaking mountain towns in America for its bevy of bubbling hot springs.

You'll find this idyllic destination perched at the foot of the Sierra Nevada Mountains' eastern slope. Home to some 230 residents, Sierraville stretches across the Sierra Valley for all of about 5 square miles. The small town is situated deep in the wilderness — all but bounded by the sprawling Tahoe National Forest. But it's still pretty accessible, straddling the junction of State Routes 49 and 89. International airports are also close by in the underrated Nevada city of Reno, which lies roughly 60 miles to the east, and Sacramento, which is about a two-hour drive away.

Born as a cattle ranching and logging hamlet in the 1850s, Sierraville is about as rural and rustic a town as they come. Today, you can still see cows roaming the lands where the cowboys of yore once rode. Historic ranches and lodges from days of old still dot the area, giving visitors a comfy place to sleep back in time. But, Sierraville isn't just all fields and trees. The community may not be nestled directly on the banks of an alpine loch, but you can still find plenty of lakes nearby for a waterside retreat.