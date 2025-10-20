Situated In California's Sierra Valley Is A Rustic Village With Hot Springs, Lake Access, And Ranches
Mountaineer John Muir never shied away from expressing his love for the rugged wilderness of Northern California. "Of all the mountain ranges I have climbed, I like the Sierra Nevada the best," the esteemed naturalist famously penned in his 1901 book, "Our National Parks." Ramblers eager to soak up the poetic allure of the Sierra Nevada Mountains can find a good jumping-off point in the village of Sierraville, arguably one of the most breathtaking mountain towns in America for its bevy of bubbling hot springs.
You'll find this idyllic destination perched at the foot of the Sierra Nevada Mountains' eastern slope. Home to some 230 residents, Sierraville stretches across the Sierra Valley for all of about 5 square miles. The small town is situated deep in the wilderness — all but bounded by the sprawling Tahoe National Forest. But it's still pretty accessible, straddling the junction of State Routes 49 and 89. International airports are also close by in the underrated Nevada city of Reno, which lies roughly 60 miles to the east, and Sacramento, which is about a two-hour drive away.
Born as a cattle ranching and logging hamlet in the 1850s, Sierraville is about as rural and rustic a town as they come. Today, you can still see cows roaming the lands where the cowboys of yore once rode. Historic ranches and lodges from days of old still dot the area, giving visitors a comfy place to sleep back in time. But, Sierraville isn't just all fields and trees. The community may not be nestled directly on the banks of an alpine loch, but you can still find plenty of lakes nearby for a waterside retreat.
Bask in Sierraville's lakes and bubbling hot springs
Planning the perfect itinerary for a family-friendly Lake Tahoe road trip? Ditch the crowds and head to Sierraville instead. Situated about an hour away from Lake Tahoe, Sierraville is just a short drive from more than 130 different reservoirs and lakes. Lake of the Woods and Webber Lake are some of the closest, lying a few miles away from each other not far from town. The former is the smaller of the two and offers the perfect setting for a woodsy picnic. The latter is great for boating, kayaking, paddleboarding, and just about every other kind of water adventure in between. Hike through the surrounding meadows or make the trek out to Webber Falls, a monstrous waterfall that cascades down about 100 feet. For a glimpse of the past, be sure to stop by the Webber Lake Hotel, a historic landmark along the water that was built back in 1860.
If you'd prefer to have a water day in town, Sierra Hot Springs has several bubbling spas you can sink into. The resort and retreat center boasts a hot pool enclosed in a stained glass geodesic dome. There's also an outdoor meditation pool, as well as smaller baths if you'd prefer a private soak. On Tripadvisor, one former guest wrote that the "location is ideal, peaceful, bucolic and the staff friendly," describing the entire experience as "a no nonsense adventure." Just a heads up that clothing is optional here, and some of the resort's offerings are off limits to children. The facilities are also closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for cleaning.
Rustic ranch stays await in Sierraville
Ready to hit the hay? The aforementioned Sierra Hot Springs has several lodging options if you'd like to stay the night. Pitch a tent and camp out on the property's expansive 600 acres of national forest land. You can even park your camper or rig, though there aren't any RV hookups. For a less outdoorsy option, snag a room in the resort's main lodge. Built in the 1870s, it has a distinct rustic flair — wood-burning stove, wandering cats, and all. You'll find a cafe downstairs serving up a smorgasbord of good eats, vegan and gluten-free options included. If you're allergic to felines, the resort has off-site accommodations about a mile away at The Globe Hotel.
For a serene slice of heaven under the California stars, reserve a cabin at Constellation Creek, which can be found on the southern end of town. The remote resort was previously known as the Canyon Ranch, but after changing hands years ago, the property underwent a makeover, gaining a refreshed look and a new name. There are six wood cabins to choose from, each featuring cozy details like fireplaces and vinyl record players paired with modern furnishings like luxe Egyptian cotton sheets and fancy Smeg fridges.
There are a few places to eat in town, including The Fork & Horn, which serves up classic comfort food staples like burgers and pies. Smithneck Farms Café is next door. The homey eatery offers breakfast and brunch fare, from coffee and pastries to sandwiches and wraps. If you're craving Mexican, head across the street to Los Dos Hermanos, which comes top-rated on Tripadvisor.