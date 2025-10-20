North Carolina's Secret Coastal Community On A Barrier Island Offers Uncrowded White Sands And Artsy Charm

North Carolina has incredible beaches. Apart from those big names that tourists frequent, underrated gems like Atlantic Beach, known for its friendly residents and retirement appeal, as well as Corolla with its roaming mustangs and rolling dunes, welcome beach lovers with open arms. Another coastal secret that should be more visited is the tiny community of Salter Path. This is found on the tranquil central stretch of Bogue Banks.

Part of the Crystal Coast, an 85-mile ribbon of shoreline along the southern Outer Banks, this community started over a century ago. Settlers from the once thriving community of Diamond City, displaced by the 1899 hurricane, moved to the area. Attracted to its sheltered forests and oceanfront dunes, they built a resilient fishing community.

Salter Path offers a range of stays. This includes family-run retreats like The William & Garland Motel, known for its private beach access via a dune-lined nature trail, to The Beacon Hotel, with cozy rooms and boardwalk access to the ocean. Located about 152 miles from Raleigh, the drive can take nearly three hours, but Salter Path is well worth the effort. While it's true that North Carolina boasts no shortage of celebrated beaches, Salter Path's less-developed sands, calmer waters, and welcoming atmosphere set it apart.