North Carolina's Secret Coastal Community On A Barrier Island Offers Uncrowded White Sands And Artsy Charm
North Carolina has incredible beaches. Apart from those big names that tourists frequent, underrated gems like Atlantic Beach, known for its friendly residents and retirement appeal, as well as Corolla with its roaming mustangs and rolling dunes, welcome beach lovers with open arms. Another coastal secret that should be more visited is the tiny community of Salter Path. This is found on the tranquil central stretch of Bogue Banks.
Part of the Crystal Coast, an 85-mile ribbon of shoreline along the southern Outer Banks, this community started over a century ago. Settlers from the once thriving community of Diamond City, displaced by the 1899 hurricane, moved to the area. Attracted to its sheltered forests and oceanfront dunes, they built a resilient fishing community.
Salter Path offers a range of stays. This includes family-run retreats like The William & Garland Motel, known for its private beach access via a dune-lined nature trail, to The Beacon Hotel, with cozy rooms and boardwalk access to the ocean. Located about 152 miles from Raleigh, the drive can take nearly three hours, but Salter Path is well worth the effort. While it's true that North Carolina boasts no shortage of celebrated beaches, Salter Path's less-developed sands, calmer waters, and welcoming atmosphere set it apart.
Beach access in Salter Path
Salter Path's beach access offers one of the Crystal Coast's most inviting seaside experiences. The public access point is a favorite among locals and visitors alike, thanks to free parking and a relaxed atmosphere. It's also good to know that a few shaded spots are available on warmer days. Unlike nearby North Carolina destinations such as the unique island of Emerald Isle, Salter Path's stretch of shoreline is significantly quieter, making it an ideal spot for those seeking a peaceful retreat.
The public beach access includes a long wooden boardwalk. However, visitors should note that some sections involve stairs, and the walkway can become slippery when wet. There are essential amenities such as outdoor showers, restrooms, grills, and picnic tables. Families often favor Salter Path for its kid-friendly shoreline. That's because the waves are gentler and the currents are mellower in this area than in others nearby.
Its location on the narrowest part of Bogue Banks also creates a rare opportunity to enjoy both sunrise over the Atlantic and sunset over Bogue Sound from the same area. For the best experience, arriving early is recommended since parking fills quickly on some holidays.
Art in Salter Path and nearby
Beyond its peaceful beaches, Salter Path also caters to art aficionados. At The Path Art Gallery, guests can find an eclectic selection of original works, including acrylic paintings on canvas, giclees, pottery, jewelry, and striking three-dimensional metal pieces. Featuring a mix of detailed, impressionist, and abstract styles, their changing collection reflects the diversity of artistic voices shaping the Crystal Coast's creative scene.
The gallery is owned by artists Bari Barnes and Mike Nardozei. Their philosophy celebrates exploration across mediums rather than confinement to a single form. Visitors frequently praise the experience, noting the friendly and welcoming nature of the owners, who happily share insights into their creative journeys and techniques. The gallery is conveniently located on Salter Path Road and operates on an appointment-driven schedule.
For those who are eager to fill their day with more art, there are other art galleries near Salter Path. Nearby, Impressions Art Gallery, found in Morehead City, features realistic, abstract, impressionistic, and multimedia works. Finally, Salt Studio and Gallery, also in Morehead City, has one-of-a-kind paintings and contemporary jewelry from over 20 local artists.