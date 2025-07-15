North Carolina's Untamed Beach Town Is Home To Roaming Mustangs, Rolling Dunes, And Quiet Sands

The expansive list of beach towns of North Carolina's Outer Banks each come with their own distinct attractions and personality. The scenic North Carolina Highway 12 runs along the coast of the Outer Banks for a quintessential American road trip past natural terrain, sandy beaches, and, in one particular spot, another vision of classic Americana: wild horses.

Corolla, North Carolina is a model Outer Banks beach town along the Atlantic Ocean that simultaneously holds onto its untamed nature with impressive sand dunes and wild mustangs while remaining friendly to vacationers looking for a relaxing beach getaway. In addition to its free range flora and fauna, Corolla welcomes visitors with its coastal charm, restaurants, shopping, and serene beaches.

From Kitty Hawk's waterfront to Ocracoke's New England-style charm, the Outer Banks is home to a plethora of delightful coastal towns, but when you get to Corolla, even wild horses won't be able to drag you away.