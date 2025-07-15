North Carolina's Untamed Beach Town Is Home To Roaming Mustangs, Rolling Dunes, And Quiet Sands
The expansive list of beach towns of North Carolina's Outer Banks each come with their own distinct attractions and personality. The scenic North Carolina Highway 12 runs along the coast of the Outer Banks for a quintessential American road trip past natural terrain, sandy beaches, and, in one particular spot, another vision of classic Americana: wild horses.
Corolla, North Carolina is a model Outer Banks beach town along the Atlantic Ocean that simultaneously holds onto its untamed nature with impressive sand dunes and wild mustangs while remaining friendly to vacationers looking for a relaxing beach getaway. In addition to its free range flora and fauna, Corolla welcomes visitors with its coastal charm, restaurants, shopping, and serene beaches.
From Kitty Hawk's waterfront to Ocracoke's New England-style charm, the Outer Banks is home to a plethora of delightful coastal towns, but when you get to Corolla, even wild horses won't be able to drag you away.
Mustangs, sand dunes, and serene shores
More than 500 years ago, Spanish colonists traveled to the United States, bringing herds of mustangs with them for travel. These would eventually evolve into the Banker horses who still roam the shores of the Atlantic to this day. Observing and admiring Corolla's wild horses is one of the beach town's premier attributes, and guided tours along the sand are a popular Outer Banks attraction. Coast down the beach in an open-air hummer and learn about Corolla's wildlife from expert tour guides, or book a Corolla Jeep Adventure, ATV tour, or kayak tour for a similar experience from a different point of view. No matter your preferred method of travel, the opportunities to experience Corolla's ecology and learn from adept tour guides are endless.
Wild horses aren't the only interesting part of Corolla's ecosystem. The Outer Banks are known for their rolling sand dunes, and Corolla is no exception. Much of the beach's landscape is comprised of these dunes, and the Currituck Banks Reserve has maritime marshes and grasslands, showcasing the unique environment that keeps visitors come back to North Carolina beaches.
For a more conventional beach day, Corolla Beach is perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and building sand castles. Plus, Corolla's location in Currituck County keeps the neighborhood quiet. Currituck County's noise control ordinance prevents loud noise after 11 p.m., so when you're exhausted after your wild horse adventure, you'll be able to get plenty of shut eye.
Eating, travel, and accommodations in Corolla
Driving an ATV across the sand dunes and spending the day basking in sunshine will likely conjure up an appetite. To start your day on the right foot, stop by Lighthouse Bagels for breakfast. For a sit-down meal with an ocean view, make a reservation at the Oceanfront Grille and take home an extra order of crab cakes to cook for dinner the next day. Before you broil your crab cakes, stop by the Seaside Farm Market for the rest of your dinner ingredients. With fresh-caught seafood, farm-to-table produce, and homemade ice cream, the rest of your meal is covered.
If Corolla's combination of beautiful beaches and outstanding outdoor recreation piques your interest, there are multiple ways to get there and stay there. Corolla hosts a slew of home rentals, from sizable beachfront properties to modest coastal cottages. The Outer Banks town also has a great deal of hotels, including the waterfront Inn at Corolla Light or the cozy Wild Horse Inn. The closest international airport is two hours away, the Norfolk International Airport in Virginia, but if you're looking for an airport in state, the Raleigh-Durham International Airport less than a four and a half hour drive.
The Outer Banks has over one hundred miles of coast to explore, so when your trip to Corolla is over, there is plenty more to see. On your next visit, check out this other Outer Banks beach town with wild horses and golden sunsets.