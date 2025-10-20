Camping, Waterfalls, And Outdoor Thrills Are Nestled In This Stunning State Park In The Appalachian Foothills
Mississippi's Gulf Coast destinations are known for seafood and dazzling beaches, but the northern part of the state offers visitors an alluring getaway full of outdoor thrills. Tucked away in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains is Tishomingo State Park, a stunning location with a peaceful, navigable creek and a myriad of activities ranging from low-key games and sports to adrenaline-pumping adventures. A canoe float down the creek or a peaceful nature hike over a suspension bridge makes for the perfect day at the park.
Located in the northeastern corner of Mississippi near the Alabama state line, Tishomingo State Park has several small but beautiful waterfalls scattered along hiking trails and incredible rock formations that lend themselves to rock climbing. There's a small lake within the park full of bass, catfish, and sunfish, and boats with small, gas-powered engines are permitted, making for a relaxing fishing trip. The park also offers an array of rustic lodging options ranging from primitive camping to cottages, including some options with sweeping views of Bear Creek, the tranquil stream at the heart of the park.
Things to do at Tishomingo State Park
Named after Chief Tishomingo of the Chickasaw nation, Tishomingo State Park is the largest state park in Mississippi and spans 1,530 acres. There are 13 miles of hiking trails available to visitors, including several that begin or end at a historic, suspended footbridge built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (a group formed during the Great Depression to preserve and improve park lands). For some more relaxed activities, the park offers disc golf courses and picnic areas, or anglers can try their luck on Haynes Lake, the 45-acre lake within the park.
All different types of camping are available to visitors, including 61 RV campsites near Haynes Lake that have electric hookups, picnic tables, and grills. Or, there are 14 primitive camping options, each with a fire ring, grill, and picnic table only. If you're looking for a few more amenities, six cabins overlook Bear Creek with all the basics plus one modern two-bedroom cottage.
One activity that is a must-do at the park is the canoe float trip down Bear Creek. The trip lasts just over six miles, and while parts of it include Class I rapids, you'll be paddling past quiet, natural surroundings like beautiful sandstone cliffs. The trip can be booked through the park in advance with canoes and gear provided. Thrill seekers may also want to try rock climbing, which is available by permit, with some climbs, like Jean's Overhang, being as tall as 60 feet.
Planning your trip to Tishomingo State Park
The park is located in a remote area off the Natchez Trace Parkway, so you'll need your own vehicle to access it. A trip to Tishomingo State Park can be combined with a visit to some other beautiful outdoor wonders nearby, including Bay Springs Lake, a 6,700-acre lake that's popular for fishing and boating. Boat rentals are available at the Bay Springs Marina. There are two interesting historic sites worth exploring: Bear Creek Mound and the Pharr Mounds, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
If you're flying into the area, it takes about two hours to drive from Huntsville International Airport in Alabama. The city of Huntsville makes a great base before or after a visit to the park, boasting a futuristic space center, thriving arts scene, and gorgeous outdoor activities. Alternatively, visitors can fly into the musical city of Memphis, Tennessee, via the Memphis International Airport, which is a little over two hours' drive and offers plenty of hotel accommodations. If you decide to base in Memphis, be sure to check out the often-overlooked island river park that offers scenic walks and skyline views.