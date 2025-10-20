Camping, Waterfalls, And Outdoor Thrills Are Nestled In This Stunning State Park In The Appalachian Foothills

Named after Chief Tishomingo of the Chickasaw nation, Tishomingo State Park is the largest state park in Mississippi and spans 1,530 acres. There are 13 miles of hiking trails available to visitors, including several that begin or end at a historic, suspended footbridge built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (a group formed during the Great Depression to preserve and improve park lands). For some more relaxed activities, the park offers disc golf courses and picnic areas, or anglers can try their luck on Haynes Lake, the 45-acre lake within the park.

All different types of camping are available to visitors, including 61 RV campsites near Haynes Lake that have electric hookups, picnic tables, and grills. Or, there are 14 primitive camping options, each with a fire ring, grill, and picnic table only. If you're looking for a few more amenities, six cabins overlook Bear Creek with all the basics plus one modern two-bedroom cottage.

One activity that is a must-do at the park is the canoe float trip down Bear Creek. The trip lasts just over six miles, and while parts of it include Class I rapids, you'll be paddling past quiet, natural surroundings like beautiful sandstone cliffs. The trip can be booked through the park in advance with canoes and gear provided. Thrill seekers may also want to try rock climbing, which is available by permit, with some climbs, like Jean's Overhang, being as tall as 60 feet.