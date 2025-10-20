Wisconsin's Top Hotel In The Best Part Of Milwaukee Has Been Ranked The World's 3rd-Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the pulse of Milwaukee's downtown, the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee is both a dependable business hub and a gateway to the city's cultural heartbeat. Its floors house 481 rooms and 18 suites, and it was built originally in 1979 and renovated in 2019. For 2025, it took third place in Condé Nast Traveler's 38th annual Readers' Choice Awards. According to that ranking, the hotel's biggest strength lies in its stellar location for exploring the best of the city. It's directly connected via skywalk to the Baird Center (convention hub), a feature that links guests indoors to events without stepping into harsh weather during the winter months. The property also offers more than 30,000 square feet of meeting and event space, making it a go-to for conferences, weddings, and large gatherings.

Standard rooms come equipped with mini-fridges, coffeemakers, blackout curtains, a flat-screen TV, free WiFi, and desks. Many of the rooms offer skyline or city views; some higher floors even glimpse Lake Michigan. The property also features a Starbucks in the lobby where you can grab your morning coffee, an on-site restaurant and bar, concierge, valet and self-parking, and laundry/dry-cleaning services. Plus, pet parents will be thrilled to hear it's pet-friendly.

As for rates, it's priced somewhere in the moderate-to-upper-mid-tier of downtown Milwaukee offerings. For example, recent one-night stays at the Hyatt run from around $110 at the lower end to $200+ depending on season and room type. For travelers planning a visit to America's most affordable lake destination, the Hyatt's proving to be an anchor in Milwaukee's lively center of beer, cheese curds, sausage, and baseball.