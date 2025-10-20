A City 'Tucked Between Crystal-Clear Creeks' Is A Hidden Nebraska Recreation Haven To Camp, Fish, Hike, And Tube
You'd be remiss to think of Nebraska as your run-of-the-mill piece of land with yawning fields of corn and endless droves of spotted cows. The Cornhusker State goes unnoticed when it comes to conversations of beautiful travel states and is, in fact, home to wonders like Scotts Bluff National Monument that towers above the state and is a wildly historic spot with unique hikes. Its biggest city, Omaha, is also home to one of the best zoos in the world and is the birthplace of the world-favorite Reuben sandwich. If you're looking to avoid the bigger cities or are not very interested in national monuments and would rather have an action-packed day out and about in nature, you ought to visit the town of Long Pine. As Nebraska Life explains, Long Pine is a gorgeous spot that is "tucked away between crystal-clear creeks." A community of under 300 people, this town was once a resort destination and sits hidden away deep in the Sandhills of Brown Country in north-central Nebraska.
Long Pine State Recreation Area — located a short five-minute drive from the town — is perfect for those interested in relaxing (and we know Nebraskans love relaxing given its the Midwestern state where people enjoy more leisure time than anywhere else in America) as it offers everything including camping, fishing, hiking, and tubing. The State Recreation Area has 29 camping options, of which 21 are non-padded camping sites and eight are padded. Electricity is not an option at any of these and all function on a first-come, first-served basis. It's also important to note that visitors are only permitted to occupy these camping facilities for a maximum of two weeks in a month-long period.
Opportunities to fish, tube, and hike at Long Pine State Recreation Area
If you like fishing, you're in luck because Long Pine Creek that flows through Long Pine State Recreation Area is renowned among both novice and seasoned anglers looking to fish for largemouth bass, rainbow trout, brook trout, and brown trout. April to June is the best time to fish here as the water is warmer. Worms, spoons, spinners, and minnows are all appropriate forms of bait, depending on the type of fish you're looking to catch. Long Pine Creek is also used by tubers to float down the river, relax, and catch some sun. The presence of tubers, though, results in the absence of many fishing opportunities, so if you are looking to fish, the best time to do this would be before the peak summer months when it gets busy. Although many of Nebraska's snake-filled water bodies aren't for the faint of heart, you can safely — and without any worry — enjoy tubing down Long Pine's crystal-clear creek as it isn't one of them.
Hiking is another great way to explore Long Pine State Recreation Area. The Long Pine State Recreation Trail provides unhindered views of the surrounding pine trees and the roughly 1-mile-long hike can be completed in about an hour at most. However, many people have noted that the trail itself could use some work and repair. One reviewer on AllTrails said, "Nice hike in the trees and along a creek. The trail needs a lot of help."
How to get to Long Pine and where to stay
If you're looking to fly in, there are a couple of good options for you to get to Long Pine. Kearney Regional Airport is the closest airport to the town. Once you're in Kearney, the drive to Long Pine takes approximately two hours and 25 minutes. If you're looking for a bigger airport to fly into, you'll likely find more connections via Lincoln Airport. From the state's capital, the drive to Long Pine is roughly four hours long.
Once in Long Pine, you're spoilt for choice when it comes to accommodation. That being said, why not opt to stay in a cabin given that Long Pine was once a hub for cabin resorts, and is still home to many cabins that provide for a cozy and comfortable stay? Hidden Paradise Cabins — open from mid-April to mid-October — has several different cabins that range in price from $160 to $180, at the time of writing, depending on the size of the one-bedroom cabin you want. Regardless, all of these come fully furnished and have patios. The two-bedroom option is slightly more expensive, costing $300, at the time of writing. Tubes are available on-site for $5. As one guest on Facebook reviewed, "The cabins were perfect for our stay ... We enjoyed being able to sit outside and enjoy the outdoors. Outdoor chairs were provided which was a bonus. Enjoyed the peacefulness of the float and the Karaoke on Saturday night."
If you're really not in the mood to stay in a cabin and would rather stay in the comfort of a hotel, consider opting for the Roadway Inn Ainsworth. Prices start at $107 and go all the way up to $139, at the time of writing, depending on the room design you're most interested in. The hotel features an indoor pool, fitness center, and free breakfast. Although not located in Long Pine itself, it's only a short 10-minute drive away.