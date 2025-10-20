A City 'Tucked Between Crystal-Clear Creeks' Is A Hidden Nebraska Recreation Haven To Camp, Fish, Hike, And Tube

If you're looking to fly in, there are a couple of good options for you to get to Long Pine. Kearney Regional Airport is the closest airport to the town. Once you're in Kearney, the drive to Long Pine takes approximately two hours and 25 minutes. If you're looking for a bigger airport to fly into, you'll likely find more connections via Lincoln Airport. From the state's capital, the drive to Long Pine is roughly four hours long.

Once in Long Pine, you're spoilt for choice when it comes to accommodation. That being said, why not opt to stay in a cabin given that Long Pine was once a hub for cabin resorts, and is still home to many cabins that provide for a cozy and comfortable stay? Hidden Paradise Cabins — open from mid-April to mid-October — has several different cabins that range in price from $160 to $180, at the time of writing, depending on the size of the one-bedroom cabin you want. Regardless, all of these come fully furnished and have patios. The two-bedroom option is slightly more expensive, costing $300, at the time of writing. Tubes are available on-site for $5. As one guest on Facebook reviewed, "The cabins were perfect for our stay ... We enjoyed being able to sit outside and enjoy the outdoors. Outdoor chairs were provided which was a bonus. Enjoyed the peacefulness of the float and the Karaoke on Saturday night."

If you're really not in the mood to stay in a cabin and would rather stay in the comfort of a hotel, consider opting for the Roadway Inn Ainsworth. Prices start at $107 and go all the way up to $139, at the time of writing, depending on the room design you're most interested in. The hotel features an indoor pool, fitness center, and free breakfast. Although not located in Long Pine itself, it's only a short 10-minute drive away.