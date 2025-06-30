These Snake-Filled Lakes And Rivers In Nebraska Aren't For The Faint Of Heart

Nebraska is home to 29 different species of snakes. This should come as no surprise, considering the state is filled with prairies and semi-arid terrains, which are common habitats for these reptiles. However, Nebraska's rivers and lakes are also preferred by snakes — including some venomous ones. And although the term "snake-filled" might sound nightmare-inducing, it's nothing to cancel your trip about. That said, visitors to areas like the Missouri River — where Nebraska's history-filled Indian Cave State Park is located — or the Lewis and Clark Lake should indeed exert some caution.

That said, it's important to remember that snakes are a natural part of the ecosystem, with water snakes being a common occurrence near Nebraska's waters. And while these species are completely harmless, four venomous species (the prairie, timber and western Massasauga rattlesnakes, and the copperhead) can indeed be found in the Cornhusker State.

As such, any time you head into the great outdoors, make sure to wear the appropriate footwear, be aware of your surroundings, and always give snakes plenty of space. Most of them will not attack unless you bother them. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the lakes and rivers in Nebraska that require you to be extra vigilant during the coming summer months.