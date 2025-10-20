This Laid-Back Surf Town Is A New Zealand Gem With Black Sand Beaches And World-Class Waves
New Zealand is well-known for its mountain vistas, lush rainforests, and spectacular 9,321 miles of coastline. It's a fantastic year-round surfing destination with consistent waves, although water temperatures vary throughout the country and change with the seasons. Raglan, a small town on the North Island, is one place you can't miss for its beaches and relaxed hippie vibes.
Raglan is located in the Waikoto Region, on the west coast of New Zealand. Raglan Shuttle offers transport between Raglan and Hamilton or Auckland, but it's easiest to explore the area with your own vehicle. The closest airport is Hamilton International Airport, which is about a 50-minute drive from Raglan — although Raglan also isn't far from Auckland International Airport, the largest airport in the country, about a two-hour drive away. It's easy to combine a trip with Raglan if you're visiting nearby Matamata for the ultimate "Lord of the Rings" experience, the Hobbiton Movie Set — it's about 1 hour and 20 minutes away.
Catch a wave and hit the beach in Raglan
With epic black sand beaches and world-famous surf breaks, Raglan is a prime destination for getting out on the water. Manu Bay has the longest and most consistent left-hand break around the globe — skilled surfers can ride the waves to shore for over a mile here. The beach was also shown in the popular surfing movie "The Endless Summer." Even if you don't surf yourself, this is a fun place to come and watch the surfers tackle the challenge.
Don't worry if you're not an expert surfer — there are other beach options in Raglan. Ngarunui Beach (also known as Ocean Beach) is the perfect spot for beginner surfers — Raglan Surf School offers surfing lessons here — and a nice place for swimming or relaxing on the long stretch of black sand. As the beaches in Raglan are on the west coast, there's also the opportunity to catch an unforgettable sunset. Anywhere on the beaches will do, but Michael Hope Lookout Point above Ngarunui is a popular spot. You can also take a sunset harbor cruise to see the sun sink below the horizon from out on the water.
Other attractions to enjoy around Raglan
After you've soaked up the sun at the beach, enjoy the beautiful great outdoors around Raglan and explore the small town. Bridal Veil Falls is a 180-foot waterfall that can be accessed on a short 20-minute hike. Te Toto Gorge Track was once the site of Māori gardens, and has phenomenal views over the coast and ocean. Experienced hikers can take on the challenge of hiking Mount Karioi, an extinct volcano that can be summited on a 5.3-mile hike. The trail has some sections with ladders, chains, and near-vertical climbs, and can be very slippery — so exercise caution when hiking here. Take your time driving to these spots, as the road to get to Te Toto Gorge and the trailhead for Mount Karioi is unpaved.
Make the most of Raglan's laid-back foodie scene by eating your way around town. Start your day with a coffee from Raglan Roast, before heading to the Shack for brunch or Sidekick for tasty sandwiches. For dinner, try ULO's Kitchen for an Asian-inspired menu or Orca Eatery & Bar for seafood and burgers. There are also a number of art galleries and local creative shops with handcrafted products to explore in Raglan. For more exciting adventures in New Zealand, don't miss a trip to mesmerizing Tongariro National Park or the thermal wonderland of Taupō on the North Island.