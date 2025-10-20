This Laid-Back Surf Town Is A New Zealand Gem With Black Sand Beaches And World-Class Waves

New Zealand is well-known for its mountain vistas, lush rainforests, and spectacular 9,321 miles of coastline. It's a fantastic year-round surfing destination with consistent waves, although water temperatures vary throughout the country and change with the seasons. Raglan, a small town on the North Island, is one place you can't miss for its beaches and relaxed hippie vibes.

Raglan is located in the Waikoto Region, on the west coast of New Zealand. Raglan Shuttle offers transport between Raglan and Hamilton or Auckland, but it's easiest to explore the area with your own vehicle. The closest airport is Hamilton International Airport, which is about a 50-minute drive from Raglan — although Raglan also isn't far from Auckland International Airport, the largest airport in the country, about a two-hour drive away. It's easy to combine a trip with Raglan if you're visiting nearby Matamata for the ultimate "Lord of the Rings" experience, the Hobbiton Movie Set — it's about 1 hour and 20 minutes away.