A Gorgeous Florida City Is The 'Surf Capital Of The East Coast' Offering Fun Beaches And Recreation
While Florida has some of America's most iconic beaches, it's important to point out that all beaches in the Sunshine State aren't the same — and that's part of the fun. You can find quite a bit of diversity, and you'll have an entirely different experience depending on which one you visit. On the Gulf Coast, you'll usually have calmer water, but when you travel to Florida's east coast, you'll be warmly welcomed by the crashing waves of the Atlantic and some pretty amazing sunrises. If you're hoping to do some surfing (or at least watch in awe as others are catching waves), then Cocoa Beach is your place.
It is known as the "Surf Capital of the East Coast" and has seen some famous surfers over the years. Pro surfer Kelly Slater was raised in the area and learned to surf there. You can even stop and grab a selfie with the statue that honors him in downtown Cocoa Beach. Santa also comes to surf the waves of Cocoa Beach each Christmas Eve. Actually, hundreds of Santas show up that morning — the annual Surfing Santas event in Cocoa Beach is one of the most festive events of the season. And each spring, there's a surfing competition for dogs. To add to its surfing credentials, Cocoa Beach is also home to the world's largest surf shop — Ron Jon's. It has everything you need for a fun day at the beach, including bike, beach chair, and surfboard rentals.
Surf and watch rockets from Cocoa Beach
Even in a surfing mecca such as this, Cocoa Beach is still a great beach for those who have no intentions of catching waves. Have you ever splashed around in the ocean with rockets blasting into space overhead? Well, here you can. Cocoa Beach is a part of Florida's Space Coast, a stretch of Florida coastline where you can see rocket launches. Kennedy Space Center is located in Merritt Island and is about a 30-minute drive from Cocoa Beach. You can plan a day at the visitor complex to learn about the area's ties to space, and you may even get lucky and see a rocket launch. You don't have to make the trek to Kennedy Space Center to see the launch, though, as Cocoa Beach has multiple prime viewing locations.
The Cocoa Beach Pier is one of the most popular places to hang out, whether it's to view a rocket launch, grab some food, or enjoy scenic views. The picturesque pier is 800 feet long and has been around since 1962. There you'll find volleyball courts, live music, food, drinks, shops, and more.
Lori Wilson Park is another favorite spot in Cocoa Beach where you'll find picnic areas, pavilions, and a nature boardwalk. This Google reviewer shared her thoughts on this park, saying, "For me one of the best beaches in the area. It's perfect for surfing, has clean restrooms and outdoor showers, and the entrance is uniquely beautiful with a relaxing, tropical feel."
Tips for visiting Cocoa Beach, Florida
Cocoa Beach is one of the closest beaches to Orlando, which makes it easy to get to this gorgeous piece of paradise. Just book a flight to Orlando International Airport (MCO), rent a car, and you'll be there in about an hour. Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) is another option that is a little closer. It has fewer commercial flights, but it's only about 35 minutes away.
If you're headed to Florida for a cruise out of Port Canaveral, it's also simple to add on some beach time. Cocoa Beach is just a couple of miles away from Port Canaveral, and it has a variety of hotels to choose from — including chains like Hilton and Marriott, as well as local options like Cocoa Beach Suites Hotel and Beachside Hotel and Suites Cocoa Beach-Port Canaveral. For those who want to spread out and have more space, as well as all of the amenities of home, there are vacation rentals available through Happy Palm Stays.
Cocoa Beach has plenty of recreation to keep you busy during your time there, but it's also a great spot to kick back, lounge on the beach, and unwind in the sun. However, if you decide to have a relaxing getaway, you may still want to consider getting up early at least one day during your visit. This Tripadvisor reviewer shared one more thing that makes it special: "If you enjoy a sunrise over the ocean, Cocoa Beach definitely has some of the most beautiful [ones] I've seen!"