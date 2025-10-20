A Gorgeous Florida City Is The 'Surf Capital Of The East Coast' Offering Fun Beaches And Recreation

While Florida has some of America's most iconic beaches, it's important to point out that all beaches in the Sunshine State aren't the same — and that's part of the fun. You can find quite a bit of diversity, and you'll have an entirely different experience depending on which one you visit. On the Gulf Coast, you'll usually have calmer water, but when you travel to Florida's east coast, you'll be warmly welcomed by the crashing waves of the Atlantic and some pretty amazing sunrises. If you're hoping to do some surfing (or at least watch in awe as others are catching waves), then Cocoa Beach is your place.

It is known as the "Surf Capital of the East Coast" and has seen some famous surfers over the years. Pro surfer Kelly Slater was raised in the area and learned to surf there. You can even stop and grab a selfie with the statue that honors him in downtown Cocoa Beach. Santa also comes to surf the waves of Cocoa Beach each Christmas Eve. Actually, hundreds of Santas show up that morning — the annual Surfing Santas event in Cocoa Beach is one of the most festive events of the season. And each spring, there's a surfing competition for dogs. To add to its surfing credentials, Cocoa Beach is also home to the world's largest surf shop — Ron Jon's. It has everything you need for a fun day at the beach, including bike, beach chair, and surfboard rentals.