One Of Connecticut's Oldest Towns Is A Charming New England Getaway With Gorgeous Forests And History
About 21 miles east of New Haven and just over 100 miles northeast of NYC sits Killingworth, Connecticut. This small town has just over 6,000 residents and plenty of majestic greenery to rival even the enchanting forests of Canada's Pender Island. It's also home to Connecticut's second-largest state forest, Cockaponset, which has plenty of spots for hiking, swimming, fishing, and horseback riding.
Killingworth, established by English settlers in 1663, is one of Connecticut's oldest towns. Originally named Homonoscitt after the land's Indigenous Hammonasset people, the town's title changed to Kenilworth in 1667 (in honor of pioneer Edward Griswold's birthplace) and finally to Killingworth around 1707. From its inception, Killingworth has remained an isolated community. Modern inventions like electricity and telephones arrived late to the town, and education took place in one-room schoolhouses until the late 1940s. Notably, Killingworth (which used to encompass the present-day town of Clinton) was the original home to Yale University in the 18th century, with Abraham Pierson serving as the school's first rector.
To reach Killingworth, fly into Bradley International Airport, located 50 miles north in Windsor Locks. Once you get settled, consider visiting the Horace Parmelee House at Parmelee Farm. Constructed in 1847, this house is a late representation of the post-colonial architecture style. Another historic building on the property, Pine Orchard Schoolhouse, was constructed in 1853 and is one of just seven schoolhouses from that period still standing.
Killingworth's Lavender Pond Farm is a must-visit
Fall is a great time to visit New England for the vibrant, leafy views and historic charm of the Berkshires, but Killingworth has its own share of worthwhile sites. Visiting Lavender Pond Farm, for example, is an absolute must, as it's the largest farm of its kind in the region. Named the top Connecticut attraction by USA Today in 2017, this site offers visitors the chance to see honeybees, explore the namesake pond, wander the lavender fields, and even meet the "Broadway Chicks" (the farm's chickens).
Chatfield Hollow State Park is another essential destination. The land's 412 acres feature trails that stretch 18 miles total. If hiking isn't your style, you can explore the Native American caves or experiment with climbing routes at Chatfield Hollow's Main Wall. The park's pine tree forest surrounds Schreeder Pond, lauded for its sandy beach and clear waters. About 25 miles north of Killingworth is the Salmon River State Forest, which offers visitors beautiful views as they hike the 6.7-mile trail.
Art lovers will enjoy the Spectrum Art Gallery and Artisan Store in Essex, about 9 miles east of Killingworth. The store exhibits a variety of artists, offers classes and workshops, and even hosts an outdoor arts festival in October. Bee lovers will want to check out Down the Lane Farm, an apiary with an observation hive. You can also shop for unpasteurized local honey, soaps, beeswax candles, and more.
Where to eat and stay in Killingworth
If you get hungry while traveling through Connecticut, you might want to try the exceptional eats and seafood in the fishing village of Noank, but you could also try the many delightful options available in Killingworth. The town's number-one dining location on Tripadvisor is La Foresta Restaurant & Wine Bar, an Italian eatery serving up fresh meals like clams, spicy meatballs, eggplant rolatini, burgers, and gourmet wood-fired pizza.
If you're searching for more causal fare, then Cafe Laurel is for you. The cafe, in addition to serving up coffee and smoothies, offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options such as sandwiches, salads, and bowls.
Lodging in Killingworth is somewhat limited, but nearby areas feature a plethora of options. Ivoryton's Copper Beech Inn, located just 8 miles east of Killingworth, is a bed and breakfast with 22 rooms and suites that feature unique amenities such as in-room massage therapy, robes, and breakfast. Madison's Scranton Seahorse Inn is only 7 miles south of Killingworth. Located on the Connecticut shoreline, this home is owned by pastry chef Michael Hafford, so you know its breakfast is to die for.