One Of Connecticut's Oldest Towns Is A Charming New England Getaway With Gorgeous Forests And History

About 21 miles east of New Haven and just over 100 miles northeast of NYC sits Killingworth, Connecticut. This small town has just over 6,000 residents and plenty of majestic greenery to rival even the enchanting forests of Canada's Pender Island. It's also home to Connecticut's second-largest state forest, Cockaponset, which has plenty of spots for hiking, swimming, fishing, and horseback riding.

Killingworth, established by English settlers in 1663, is one of Connecticut's oldest towns. Originally named Homonoscitt after the land's Indigenous Hammonasset people, the town's title changed to Kenilworth in 1667 (in honor of pioneer Edward Griswold's birthplace) and finally to Killingworth around 1707. From its inception, Killingworth has remained an isolated community. Modern inventions like electricity and telephones arrived late to the town, and education took place in one-room schoolhouses until the late 1940s. Notably, Killingworth (which used to encompass the present-day town of Clinton) was the original home to Yale University in the 18th century, with Abraham Pierson serving as the school's first rector.

To reach Killingworth, fly into Bradley International Airport, located 50 miles north in Windsor Locks. Once you get settled, consider visiting the Horace Parmelee House at Parmelee Farm. Constructed in 1847, this house is a late representation of the post-colonial architecture style. Another historic building on the property, Pine Orchard Schoolhouse, was constructed in 1853 and is one of just seven schoolhouses from that period still standing.