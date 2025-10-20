Ohio's Enchanting 'City Of Sculpture' Is A Public Art Lover's Paradise Less Than An Hour From Cincinnati

Cincinnati is no stranger to some spectacular street art, but the incredible art scene extends beyond the big city and into Ohio's "City of Sculpture," Hamilton. Only about 40 minutes from Cincinnati, Hamilton is situated along the Great Miami River and forms part of the Cincinnati-Dayton metroplex. If you're coming from Dayton, it's also just a 50-minute drive on I-75, depending on the traffic.

Named after one of America's Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton, the municipality started as Fort Hamilton but is now a go-to place for lovers of creative works. It received its "City of Sculpture" designation in 2000 and has since fostered various art programs. Hamilton definitely lives up to its title with more than 50 sculptures dotted all throughout the city. Additionally, there are murals and galleries that add to the artsy vibes. While exploring all the city has to offer, look out for other, more subtle gems like the colorful fire hydrant paintings or the sculptural bike racks.

If you'd prefer a spot indoors, several galleries and art studios call Hamilton its home. Strauss Gallery at ArtSpace is a small venue that features resident artists from all over the region. Grab a wine for after at their next-door neighbor, Ciao Vino Wine Bar. For a little bit of everything, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum is an outdoor locale that also houses a gallery museum.