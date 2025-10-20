New York's Charming Town Steeped In Amelia Earhart's Legacy Is One Of The East Coast's Best Places To Live
When you think of the best places to move to, looking at New York, you may probably be thinking of Upstate. But much closer to Manhattan, just 25 miles northeast in the leafy suburbs of Westchester, sits a town that perfectly balances small-town charm with big-city access.
Harrison, New York, was earmarked by travel and real estate experts as one of the best places to live on the East Coast, and it's not hard to see why. This picturesque community of roughly 29,000 residents offers exceptional schools, beautifully preserved architecture, and a unique connection to aviation history.
For commuters eager to escape the hustle of New York, Harrison's Metro-North Railroad station provides convenient 35-minute access to Manhattan — but dismissing it as merely a bedroom community would be a mistake. The town has cultivated its own vibrant identity, centered around several distinct neighborhoods, each with its own character. For retirees migrating south in winter, Harrison also offers convenient proximity to major air hubs, with Westchester County Airport just 10 miles away and LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy (JFK) airports just under 30 miles.
Harrison, where history takes flight
Harrison's claim to aviation fame is its connection to Amelia Earhart, the groundbreaking aviator who disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 while attempting to circumnavigate the globe. Earhart called Harrison home during some of the most pivotal years of her career, residing here with her husband, publisher George Palmer Putnam, in the early 1930s.
The couple's colonial-style home still stands in Harrison, serving as a tangible link to the woman who shattered aviation records and gender barriers. While the residence remains private, the town has embraced Earhart's legacy throughout its public spaces. Local historical markers and the Harrison Public Library's archives preserve stories of her time here, offering residents and visitors alike a glimpse into the daily life of an extraordinary woman who changed aviation history.
Living in Harrison
Downtown Harrison offers a classic main street experience, where locally owned shops, cafes, and restaurants create the genuine sense of community found in the best small cities to move to in America. The green open feeling of the streets echoes the surrounding woodlands and public and private golf courses, and the Harrison Farmers Market and Garden Center brings neighbors together to support local agriculture and artisans. Meanwhile, the Purchase neighborhood —home to Purchase College, part of the State University of New York system — adds cultural vitality with its Neuberger Museum of Art and performing arts venues.
The property market in Harrison is very competitive, according to real estate portal Redfin, with the median price standing at about $1.8 million. Another attractive factor for families looking to relocate is the nationally recognized schools of excellence, with a student population of over 3,600, according to local government data.
For many who settle here, Harrison represents what modern American suburbia tries to achieve but rarely perfects. The town's commitment to preserving green space sets it apart from many suburban communities. A number of parks offer walking trails and recreational facilities, including swimming, tennis, baseball, softball, and lacrosse, providing a natural retreat for families. The many hiking, biking, and outdoor opportunities allow residents to embrace an active lifestyle without traveling far from home, and for a refreshing dip in the ocean, Harrison's easy access to the beaches of Hudson Valley offers an added summer allure.