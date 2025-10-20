New York's Charming Town Steeped In Amelia Earhart's Legacy Is One Of The East Coast's Best Places To Live

When you think of the best places to move to, looking at New York, you may probably be thinking of Upstate. But much closer to Manhattan, just 25 miles northeast in the leafy suburbs of Westchester, sits a town that perfectly balances small-town charm with big-city access.

Harrison, New York, was earmarked by travel and real estate experts as one of the best places to live on the East Coast, and it's not hard to see why. This picturesque community of roughly 29,000 residents offers exceptional schools, beautifully preserved architecture, and a unique connection to aviation history.

For commuters eager to escape the hustle of New York, Harrison's Metro-North Railroad station provides convenient 35-minute access to Manhattan — but dismissing it as merely a bedroom community would be a mistake. The town has cultivated its own vibrant identity, centered around several distinct neighborhoods, each with its own character. For retirees migrating south in winter, Harrison also offers convenient proximity to major air hubs, with Westchester County Airport just 10 miles away and LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy (JFK) airports just under 30 miles.