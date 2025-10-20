Louisiana's Gulf Coast Waterpark Is A White Sand Beach Gem With A Clear Lake, Inflatable Fun, And Sports

Inflatable aqua parks, like the one at America's first artificial lagoon in southern Florida, are definitely having a moment. The aqua park at White Sands Lake Day Beach has different sections, so there's something age-appropriate for everyone, including small kids. Mini-slides, a smaller trampoline, a jungle gym, and a floating aqua mat are set up for children under 12. While adults are welcome to supervise their children, they are asked not to use any of the toys. Larger apparatuses are set up for older kids and adults, and they'll find all the same inflatable joy there, including floaties tall enough to flip off of into the water.

Bring your crew to get a team together at the lake. There are beach volleyball nets both in the water and on the sand at White Sands Lake, and starting up a game is a great way to score some points for free. Using the nets is free of charge, but there is a $10 deposit at the Boat Hut on the balls. You'll get the deposit back when you return the ball, or if you'd prefer to bring your own, that's fine.

You can get out on the water with paddleboards and kayaks, with rentals at the Boat Hut very reasonable at $10 per half-hour for a single kayak and $15 for 30 minutes on a tandem. If you prefer to stand up on your boating adventure, you can also rent stand-up paddleboards for $10 per half-hour. You must be 16 years or older to rent a boat or otherwise be supervised by an adult.