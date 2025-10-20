Louisiana's Gulf Coast Waterpark Is A White Sand Beach Gem With A Clear Lake, Inflatable Fun, And Sports
It may seem like overkill to have a waterpark right on the beach where there's already so much water, but in reality, it's genius. What could be better than hanging out on a beautiful beach while also enjoying the splashy thrills of a fully-equipped aqua park? White Sands Lake Day Beach gets it, and you'll have endless fun at this Louisiana spot in the town of Enon, about an hour's drive from the Gulf of Mexico. The community is known for its friendly vibes and small-town charm, making a hidden gem like White Sands Lake Day Beach shine even brighter.
The pristinely clear, clean water of White Sands Lake is great for swimming, and with the waterpark's inflatable ladders, slides, and trampolines a few feet from shore, you're in for an exciting day. The setting even comes with beach volleyball, paddleboards, and kayaks, and while the vibes may be less rowdy than other fun beach hangouts on the Gulf Coast, you will be spoiled by all the choices. Although the lake is in a small town, it isn't too far-flung and only about a two-hour drive from Baton Rouge.
White Sands Lake Day Beach is full of fun
Inflatable aqua parks, like the one at America's first artificial lagoon in southern Florida, are definitely having a moment. The aqua park at White Sands Lake Day Beach has different sections, so there's something age-appropriate for everyone, including small kids. Mini-slides, a smaller trampoline, a jungle gym, and a floating aqua mat are set up for children under 12. While adults are welcome to supervise their children, they are asked not to use any of the toys. Larger apparatuses are set up for older kids and adults, and they'll find all the same inflatable joy there, including floaties tall enough to flip off of into the water.
Bring your crew to get a team together at the lake. There are beach volleyball nets both in the water and on the sand at White Sands Lake, and starting up a game is a great way to score some points for free. Using the nets is free of charge, but there is a $10 deposit at the Boat Hut on the balls. You'll get the deposit back when you return the ball, or if you'd prefer to bring your own, that's fine.
You can get out on the water with paddleboards and kayaks, with rentals at the Boat Hut very reasonable at $10 per half-hour for a single kayak and $15 for 30 minutes on a tandem. If you prefer to stand up on your boating adventure, you can also rent stand-up paddleboards for $10 per half-hour. You must be 16 years or older to rent a boat or otherwise be supervised by an adult.
Useful things to know before going to White Sands Lake Day Beach
While there's a discounted admission of $12 for seniors and military, general admission is $18 for adults and $12 for children aged 3-11. 12-by-12 cabanas are available to rent for $50, and that includes one table and one grill. 18-by-21 cabanas are $75 and include two tables and a grill. There are 15 cabanas in total, but as the beach can get crowded during the busy season, consider booking online in advance. If you'd prefer to sit for free, there are unshaded picnic tables as an alternative.
White Sands Lake Day Beach doesn't offer an adult hang like a Louisiana coastal town with shoreside casinos, as it's particularly welcoming to families. You can tell that by the rule signage, which includes "No cussing," "No nudity," and "No drunks." Unfortunately, the rules also include no dogs. While there are no lifeguards on duty at the lake, children under 12 are required to wear a lifejacket while in the water. Staff members have also been reported as particularly watchful, and as thankful parents who have visited the beach have noted, they are strict about enforcing rules that are being broken.