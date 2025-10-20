Situated Between Philly And Lancaster Is Pennsylvania's Underrated Borough With Charming Arts And Stunning Trails

One of the best things to do in Downingtown is get out and enjoy the greenery on offer. There are tons of parks to explore with lakes, trails, and fun activities. These include Lloyd Park, where there's a dog park, beach volleyball court, and creek walk, and Kerr Park, where the farmer's market is held every Saturday. Just outside of Downingtown, near West Chester, a historic college town, is the Marsh Creek State Park and lake, which is a hub of activity all year round. Motorized boats aren't allowed on the lake, so it's perfect for kayaking, paddleboarding, or enjoying moonlight and Fourth of July fireworks tours. Plus, if you've never done these activities before, there are courses available for everything from kayaking to fly fishing and archery. Although you can't swim in the lake, you can swim in the State Park pool, so remember your swimsuit, towel, and some good sun protection. Though lake activities die down in the colder months, there are still guided full-moon walks that lead to stunning hilltop views of the night sky.

Hiking isn't just reserved for the nights in Downingtown, however. The most popular hike in the area is on Harmony Hill, a moderate, 2.7-mile circular trail through stunning natural scenery. Previous hikers have said it's a quiet and peaceful environment despite its popularity, and you could choose to bike, run, or hike it. There are myriad other trails in the area as well, including the popular and easy Struble Trail that runs along the Brandywine Creek, and plenty more around the local parks like Bell Tavern Park and Johnstown Park.