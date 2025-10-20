Between Salem And Eugene Is Oregon's Most Unique, Guest-Favorite Airbnb In An Authentic, Wildly Cozy Caboose
Whether your team is "Airbnb" or "hotel," there's no denying that the former can deliver accommodations so extraordinary they leave a lasting impression. On Airbnb, users can find just about any type of rental they can imagine — even the offbeat ones. Case in point: You can book a stay inside an old Santa Fe train caboose. This quirky lodging option is located in Oregon's Willamette Valley, more specifically in Philomath, a charming city sandwiched between Salem and Eugene. Known simply as the Cozy Caboose, it sits amid verdant woodland and is a guest favorite.
The listing currently holds a 4.99 average rating, with past occupants saying that the landscape and hospitality are impeccable. At the time of writing, 314 reviews have been submitted, and none gave the property less than four stars. "Amazing, quiet, peaceful, comfortable. ...The view is straight out of a travel magazine," wrote a guest. "This was without a doubt the coolest Airbnbs I have ever stayed at!" penned another.
Another guest raved, "Loved this place! Beautiful and unique little getaway in the middle of a Christmas tree farm. It had such character." Indeed, it does. The caboose's vintage wood-paneled interior is simple yet warm. Inside, you'll find a king bed, a kitchenette, and a bathroom with a shower. Although it's hard to beat the fact that you'll be sleeping inside a train caboose (a childhood dream turned reality for some), what arguably makes this place stand out even more are its surroundings and location, allowing guests to soak in sweeping views of the valley and the surrounding woodland.
The cozy caboose in Philomath, Oregon, provides a dreamy place to rest and recharge
Reviewers who have stayed at the Cozy Caboose say there are hiking trails on the property, and many mention enjoying its garden. Adding to the tranquil atmosphere is an outdoor fire pit, where you can roast some s'mores and find warmth during the often chilly nights in Philomath. The Cozy Caboose accommodates a maximum of two guests, making it an idyllic place to disconnect and find joy in nature. That said, it has a TV and Wi-Fi, so you're not entirely off the grid. When you venture off the grounds, there's no shortage of adventures and local experiences.
Philomath is a small town that is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Guests at the caboose can plan a hiking outing at Marys Peak Day Use in the Siuslaw National Forest or explore nearby destinations such as Falls City, home to a famous waterfall and immaculate outdoor thrills. There are also several eateries and wineries, including Cardwell Hill Cellars, which offers tastings daily. Corvallis – Oregon's "heart of the valley," a vibrant, walkable college city – lies less than a 20-minute drive from Philomath via Highway 20.
After a long day out and about, what could be better than resting and recharging in the Cozy Caboose's plush king-sized bed? As one reviewer put it, "When you book a place like a caboose ... Sometimes you wonder if you will sacrifice comfort for novelty. But let me say – the Caboose was perfect." As of this writing, a one-night stay at the Cozy Caboose on Airbnb costs less than $200. Pets are not allowed, and the listing states the space may not be safe for children.