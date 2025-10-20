Between Salem And Eugene Is Oregon's Most Unique, Guest-Favorite Airbnb In An Authentic, Wildly Cozy Caboose

Whether your team is "Airbnb" or "hotel," there's no denying that the former can deliver accommodations so extraordinary they leave a lasting impression. On Airbnb, users can find just about any type of rental they can imagine — even the offbeat ones. Case in point: You can book a stay inside an old Santa Fe train caboose. This quirky lodging option is located in Oregon's Willamette Valley, more specifically in Philomath, a charming city sandwiched between Salem and Eugene. Known simply as the Cozy Caboose, it sits amid verdant woodland and is a guest favorite.

The listing currently holds a 4.99 average rating, with past occupants saying that the landscape and hospitality are impeccable. At the time of writing, 314 reviews have been submitted, and none gave the property less than four stars. "Amazing, quiet, peaceful, comfortable. ...The view is straight out of a travel magazine," wrote a guest. "This was without a doubt the coolest Airbnbs I have ever stayed at!" penned another.

Another guest raved, "Loved this place! Beautiful and unique little getaway in the middle of a Christmas tree farm. It had such character." Indeed, it does. The caboose's vintage wood-paneled interior is simple yet warm. Inside, you'll find a king bed, a kitchenette, and a bathroom with a shower. Although it's hard to beat the fact that you'll be sleeping inside a train caboose (a childhood dream turned reality for some), what arguably makes this place stand out even more are its surroundings and location, allowing guests to soak in sweeping views of the valley and the surrounding woodland.