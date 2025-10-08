Just Outside Of Salem Is Oregon's Lovely Little City With A Famous Waterfall And Immaculate Outdoor Thrills

Oregon's capital city of Salem has much to offer locals and visitors alike. Sometimes, though, the smaller cities outside the bustling hubs are where you discover the true spirit of the state. Many of these towns and cities are just around the corner from Salem, like the eclectic Oregon lake town of Turner, with a storybook-style enchanted forest. Another such destination is Falls City, located around 30 minutes west of Salem.

Falls City is a small but mighty place in Oregon that was founded in 1889. The city gets its name from its famous falls that run through the town center, the Little Luckiamute Falls or the Falls City Falls. Adventurers and wilderness explorers can use Falls City as a quaint base for exploring the surrounding forested region while enjoying the local vibe in town. You can also explore the delicious vineyards found in the nearby Willamette Valley, which offers a scenic bikeway winding through Oregon's wine country.

Located around a 1.5-hour drive from Portland, the coffee capital of America, a trip to Falls City doesn't see you venturing too far out of your way from the top sites and attractions that Oregon's major cities have to offer. The Portland International Airport is the closest major airport to Falls City, and if you're flying domestically, the Salem-Willamette Valley Airport is just around 40 minutes by car to Falls City.