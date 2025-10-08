Just Outside Of Salem Is Oregon's Lovely Little City With A Famous Waterfall And Immaculate Outdoor Thrills
Oregon's capital city of Salem has much to offer locals and visitors alike. Sometimes, though, the smaller cities outside the bustling hubs are where you discover the true spirit of the state. Many of these towns and cities are just around the corner from Salem, like the eclectic Oregon lake town of Turner, with a storybook-style enchanted forest. Another such destination is Falls City, located around 30 minutes west of Salem.
Falls City is a small but mighty place in Oregon that was founded in 1889. The city gets its name from its famous falls that run through the town center, the Little Luckiamute Falls or the Falls City Falls. Adventurers and wilderness explorers can use Falls City as a quaint base for exploring the surrounding forested region while enjoying the local vibe in town. You can also explore the delicious vineyards found in the nearby Willamette Valley, which offers a scenic bikeway winding through Oregon's wine country.
Located around a 1.5-hour drive from Portland, the coffee capital of America, a trip to Falls City doesn't see you venturing too far out of your way from the top sites and attractions that Oregon's major cities have to offer. The Portland International Airport is the closest major airport to Falls City, and if you're flying domestically, the Salem-Willamette Valley Airport is just around 40 minutes by car to Falls City.
The outstanding beauty of Falls City's iconic waterfall
With it being in the name of the city itself, it's safe to say that a trip to Falls City's famous waterfall should be at the top of your to-do list. The Little Luckiamute Falls is a fantastic display of crashing cascades that makes for a family-fun adventure while visiting Falls City. Fed by the Little Luckiamute River, the cascades get their name from the Indigenous inhabitants of the area, the Luckiamute people.
This centrally located scenic escape is the perfect spot to cool off from the heat, enjoy a picnic, and relax with family and friends. A real getting back to nature experience, the falls have more shallow swimming areas as well as deeper sections to experience the falls at your own level of comfort. While there are a few smaller falls in the lead-up on the trail, the main cascades are at a height of around 30 feet, surrounded by rocky cliffs on either side.
To access the falls, it's best to ask locals how to reach the trailhead on Black Rock Road, west of Falls City. Keep an eye out for designated parking areas near Black Rock Road and walk to the waterfall. It's important to be aware of your surroundings at the falls, as some areas of terrain are uneven. It's also worth noting that there are no formal facilities at the falls, so prepare accordingly.
Quaint Falls City offers thrilling outdoor adventure
The array of outdoor parks in Falls City offers visitors ample opportunities to really reset with nature. It's a truly lovely and underrated destination that's hiding in the shadows of its better-known neighbors. However, while the natural beauty that surrounds this Oregon gem can make for a relaxing and chilled-out escape, the thrill seekers among us will delight in Falls City's adrenaline-inducing adventures that await.
Home to the Black Rock Mountain Bike Association, Falls City proudly boasts an abundance of exhilarating mountain biking trails. It's self-proclaimed as one of the best free-ride mountain biking areas in the world, envious of trails found in adventure hubs like Whistler, British Columbia, one of Canada's best ski towns that is just as thrilling in the summertime. The routes of the Black Mountain Bike Area have had a recent, modern glow-up that caters to both beginners and advanced riders.
On the more advanced trails, like Sickter Gnar, bikers will find drops, jumps, and speed. This is one thrill ride that's a must for the advanced mountain bikers visiting Falls City. If you're just starting out your journey, fear not, as the Player Slayer trail is the easiest on the mountain, perfect for first-time riders. With its mix of relaxing nature getaway meets thrill-seekers paradise, there's something for everyone in the lovely Falls City.