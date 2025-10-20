This Awe-Inspiring Blue Ridge Mountains Scenic Byway Passes Through A Captivating Gorge

There's no shortage of amazing drives in North Carolina, where you'll find a whopping 62 scenic byways. One beautiful trip for people exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains is the Drover's Road Scenic Byway. This route stretches 16.9 miles from the city of Asheville, North Carolina. The byway winds through Chimney Rock State Park, host to one of North Carolina's most iconic attractions, before bringing you to the famed Hickory Nut Gorge, a canyon of granite cliffs with beautiful views and scenic mountains.

Scenic byways are chosen by the state Department of Transportation to help travelers reach quieter regions for an opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural world. Although scenic byways are alternatives to major thoroughfares and are often slower as a result, they provide a travel experience that's richer than what the major highways can offer. On Drover's Road, for example, you'll have the opportunity to see mountain peaks, spring wildflowers, and more as you drive.

To get started on this drive, visitors can fly straight into Asheville Regional Airport. After landing, rent a car then head toward Drover's Road via Charlotte Highway (also known as U.S. 74A). You'll pass by Road Blue Ridge Parkway, one of America's favorite drives with its typical misty foliage, on your way toward Hickory Nut Gorge.