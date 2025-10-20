This Awe-Inspiring Blue Ridge Mountains Scenic Byway Passes Through A Captivating Gorge
There's no shortage of amazing drives in North Carolina, where you'll find a whopping 62 scenic byways. One beautiful trip for people exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains is the Drover's Road Scenic Byway. This route stretches 16.9 miles from the city of Asheville, North Carolina. The byway winds through Chimney Rock State Park, host to one of North Carolina's most iconic attractions, before bringing you to the famed Hickory Nut Gorge, a canyon of granite cliffs with beautiful views and scenic mountains.
Scenic byways are chosen by the state Department of Transportation to help travelers reach quieter regions for an opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural world. Although scenic byways are alternatives to major thoroughfares and are often slower as a result, they provide a travel experience that's richer than what the major highways can offer. On Drover's Road, for example, you'll have the opportunity to see mountain peaks, spring wildflowers, and more as you drive.
To get started on this drive, visitors can fly straight into Asheville Regional Airport. After landing, rent a car then head toward Drover's Road via Charlotte Highway (also known as U.S. 74A). You'll pass by Road Blue Ridge Parkway, one of America's favorite drives with its typical misty foliage, on your way toward Hickory Nut Gorge.
Soak in views at Hickory Nut Gorge
As you leave Asheville and begin the Drover's Road Scenic Byway, one point of interest is a peak that the Cherokee dubbed Konnatoga. These days, this beautiful natural feature is called Little Pigsah Mountain and it'll be on the left as you head south on the byway. Near this mountain is the town of Fairview, which has numerous attractions.
Families enjoy stopping at the Hickory Nut Gap Farm, where you can stock up on local snacks, take a tour around the farm, and pet animals while you enjoy the beautiful surroundings. For local and in-season flowers, fruits, and vegetables, visit the roadside stand at Flying Cloud Farm. Places to eat in Fairview include Whistle Hop Brewing which has food trucks and train-themed decor for kids to enjoy.
After Fairview, you'll enter Hickory Nut Gorge which stretches 14 miles and spans 20,000 acres with waterfalls, creeks, and forests. Caves are common in the Hickory Nut Gorge. However, some areas, like the town of Bat Cave, are still recovering from flooding which occurred during Hurricane Helene, so it's best to check the status of any sites before you head out on your road trip.
Enjoy what the Blue Ridge Mountains have to offer
Hickory Nut Gorge is free to drive through, but if you want to stop at Chimney Rock State Park you'll need to make a reservation and buy a pass. It costs $17 for adults to visit and $8 for kids. Another option is to buy an annual pass if you plan on visiting the park more than once throughout the year.
If you feel like stretching your legs, you can visit a section of the Hickory Nut Gorge State Trail in Chimney Rock State Park, which begins at the Four Seasons Trailhead. You can also walk up to chimney rock to get an amazing aerial view of the gorge. Although this region of Western North Carolina was damaged by Hurricane Helene in September of 2024, business owners in the area are open to visitors and welcome support from travelers.
If you want to explore more scenic byways after you drive along Drover's Road, there are plenty more options available. If you want to see the ocean, your best bet is to head to North Carolina's coast for a change in geography. The Outer Banks Scenic Byway leads through many iconic destinations, including Nags Head and Jockeys Ridge State Park.