California's Underrated Beachside City Near San Diego Is A Hidden Gem For Retirees
Many people who visit San Diego, California, never want to leave. The 17 miles of breezy shoreline, bounty of attractions (including one of America's best zoos), and bustling food scene (where you can find a beautiful Little Italy neighborhood) all mean that there's always something to do in this vacation paradise. Now, there are even more reasons not to depart.
Located 7 miles from downtown San Diego, Chula Vista recently ranked on California.com's list of the state's most affordable beach towns for retirement. So, perhaps a lifestyle change is in your future. This suburb — no slouch when it comes to size as San Diego County's second-largest city – has a population of 276,000 and hits all the right notes for retirement. Here, you'll enjoy temperate weather, plenty of housing, access to public transportation, and so many outdoor activities. Chula Vista also has a fascinating history and culture to explore. First inhabited by the Indigenous Kumeyaay tribe, the area has seen Spanish settlers, railroad development, agricultural success (it was once the world's biggest lemon grower), and more.
Getting to Chula Vista is pretty effortless. It's about a 20-minute drive from San Diego International Airport and just 20 minutes north of the Mexican border. The city has easy access to Interstate 5 and 805, plus convenient public transportation options. Since 2021, the Chula Vista Community Shuttle has offered local rides Monday through Friday via phone or app. It costs $2 a ride (at time of writing), and those 55 and older ride free. To travel further afield, hop on the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley, which provides rides every fifteen minutes or so.
Find a home and community in Chula Vista, California
If you want to live and/or retire in Chula Vista, there are many housing options, including residences in five popular planned communities. Eastlake is a picturesque community that offers residents relaxing water features and streets lined with tall palms. Pricing will fluctuate often, but for a two-bedroom condo, expect to pay around $480,000 to $500,000. Cota Vera is another community with amenities such as an amphitheater, dog park, and swimming pool near a shopping center. A three-bedroom townhome in Cota Vera can bump the price up about another $100,000. While parks and green spaces, ideal for picnics and sports, dot the family-friendly Otay Ranch community. In Bonita, rural charms and equestrian trails are the allure. If friendly gatherings and an overall sense of camaraderie in the community are what you seek, Rolling Hills Ranch is the neighborhood you'll want to settle in.
Remember, Chula Vista's cost of living, while more affordable than many California beach towns, is 43% higher than the national average. However, some say you're getting your money's worth here. The region's Mediterranean climate means there are 260 days of sunshine per year in Chula Vista. There is ample medical care available, including two major hospitals (Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Scripps Mercy Hospital), an outpatient VA clinic, and more. Plus, the city's festivals foster a sense of community. These events range from the Chula Vista HarborFest and holiday Starlight Parade to the local Lemon Festival.
Chula Vista parks and trails let you bike, hike, and fish
There's no reason to stay indoors in Chula Vista. There are dedicated bike lanes on highways, as well as separate bike paths. A popular cycling route is the San Diego Bayshore Parkway, a 24-mile loop along the San Diego Bay. Hop on near the waterfront on Main Street. You can also take in the great outdoors at one of the 65 parks in Chula Vista. Mountain Hawk Park is the neighborhood place for views, picnicking in a gazebo, playing basketball, and walking along Otay Lake. At nearby Otay Lakes County Park, running, mountain biking, and fishing are a few ways to spend time.
Meanwhile, hikers will appreciate the challenge of the Mother Miguel Mountain Trail at Mt. San Miguel Park. The round-trip hike of 4.2 miles has some switchbacks and jagged terrain, but the summit rewards you with breathtaking views. Plus, the region is home to some rare fauna such as the Quino checkerspot butterfly and the cute coastal California gnatcatcher.
Chula Vista's commitment to open space is also evident in its 535-acre project along the Chula Vista Bayfront. The city's joint initiative with the Port of San Diego includes plans to expand the existing Bayside Park into a larger destination called Harbor Park. By spring 2026, this area will feature new landscaping, playground areas, shade trees, picnic tables, and benches. The partnership has already helped create California's largest hotel, and four years ago, the city also completed a $14-million revitalization project of Downtown Chula Vista along Third Avenue. That district is now a hub for shops and restaurants and a place where retirees can see tax dollars at work.