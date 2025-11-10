California's Underrated Beachside City Near San Diego Is A Hidden Gem For Retirees

Many people who visit San Diego, California, never want to leave. The 17 miles of breezy shoreline, bounty of attractions (including one of America's best zoos), and bustling food scene (where you can find a beautiful Little Italy neighborhood) all mean that there's always something to do in this vacation paradise. Now, there are even more reasons not to depart.

Located 7 miles from downtown San Diego, Chula Vista recently ranked on California.com's list of the state's most affordable beach towns for retirement. So, perhaps a lifestyle change is in your future. This suburb — no slouch when it comes to size as San Diego County's second-largest city – has a population of 276,000 and hits all the right notes for retirement. Here, you'll enjoy temperate weather, plenty of housing, access to public transportation, and so many outdoor activities. Chula Vista also has a fascinating history and culture to explore. First inhabited by the Indigenous Kumeyaay tribe, the area has seen Spanish settlers, railroad development, agricultural success (it was once the world's biggest lemon grower), and more.

Getting to Chula Vista is pretty effortless. It's about a 20-minute drive from San Diego International Airport and just 20 minutes north of the Mexican border. The city has easy access to Interstate 5 and 805, plus convenient public transportation options. Since 2021, the Chula Vista Community Shuttle has offered local rides Monday through Friday via phone or app. It costs $2 a ride (at time of writing), and those 55 and older ride free. To travel further afield, hop on the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley, which provides rides every fifteen minutes or so.