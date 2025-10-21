Between New York And New Haven Lies A New England Town With Winding Roads And Rural Beauty

Wilton, Connecticut, could be the poster child for a quintessential New England town with its historic homes, winding roads, rural beauty, and strong sense of community. Although it is not an oceanfront Connecticut city like seaside Westport with its cute downtown, Wilton is a gem. Founded in 1640, Wilton broke from another town, Norwalk, in 1802, and now has a population of 18,500. Through the centuries, Wilton has preserved its bucolic character and architectural heritage. Nearly 1,000 acres are protected from development and available to all for hiking, fishing, and horseback riding. Its active historical society strives to connect residents to the town's past. Whether you drive to and then through Wilton via the picturesque Merritt Parkway, which is a National Scenic Byway, or taking a meandering route along Wilton's back roads like Nod Hill Road, which was voted by real estate site Agent Advice as one of America's top streets to live on, you will be surrounded by rural charm.

You would think that with this pastoral, small-town vibe, Wilton would be in the middle of nowhere, but it's not. It's actually a commuter community situated between New York and New Haven. Wilton is an one and a quarter hours from New York City and one hour from New Haven. It's accessible via the Merritt Parkway and I-95 Highway, as well as by a commuter train, the Metro-North Railroad — and parking is free at both of the town's train stations. If you're flying, Tweed New Haven Airport is about an hour away, and Bradley International Airport is an hour and a half.