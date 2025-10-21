Canada's Charming Coastal Village In New Brunswick Offers A Scenic Fairytale Getaway With High Tides And Local Shops

For scenic views and coastal hikes in Canada, one of its dreamiest getaways is none other than St. Martins in the Bay of Fundy. Once a major hub for shipbuilding in the region, throughout the 19th century the area produced at least 500 wooden ships, making St. Martins one of the British Empire's wealthiest territories. At its height, this seaside village had a population of around 3,000 — nowadays, as of 2021, St. Martins has a population of just over 300. Today, this quaint fishing village in the New Brunswick province is brimming with storybook charm, from its high tides which unveil jaw-dropping nature to its charming local shops.

One of St. Martins' top accommodations is Beach Street Inn, a three-star hotel overlooking the ocean. At the historic family-run inn built in the late 1800s, enjoy complimentary breakfast and additional features like the on-site restaurant. The inn opens for the season in late May. Many local businesses close their doors during the winter season, so plan your visit for the spring into the fall, which is also when you can best experience St. Martins' beautiful outdoors. To reach this coastal getaway, Saint John Airport is the closest airport, just 25 minutes outside of town. Just keep in mind that it operates with a limited selection of airlines and has been ranked as "the worst airport to fly out of." Halifax International Airport is the closest major airport and is around three and a half hours away.