Canada's Charming Coastal Village In New Brunswick Offers A Scenic Fairytale Getaway With High Tides And Local Shops
For scenic views and coastal hikes in Canada, one of its dreamiest getaways is none other than St. Martins in the Bay of Fundy. Once a major hub for shipbuilding in the region, throughout the 19th century the area produced at least 500 wooden ships, making St. Martins one of the British Empire's wealthiest territories. At its height, this seaside village had a population of around 3,000 — nowadays, as of 2021, St. Martins has a population of just over 300. Today, this quaint fishing village in the New Brunswick province is brimming with storybook charm, from its high tides which unveil jaw-dropping nature to its charming local shops.
One of St. Martins' top accommodations is Beach Street Inn, a three-star hotel overlooking the ocean. At the historic family-run inn built in the late 1800s, enjoy complimentary breakfast and additional features like the on-site restaurant. The inn opens for the season in late May. Many local businesses close their doors during the winter season, so plan your visit for the spring into the fall, which is also when you can best experience St. Martins' beautiful outdoors. To reach this coastal getaway, Saint John Airport is the closest airport, just 25 minutes outside of town. Just keep in mind that it operates with a limited selection of airlines and has been ranked as "the worst airport to fly out of." Halifax International Airport is the closest major airport and is around three and a half hours away.
Outdoor activities in St. Martins
Tucked away on the Bay of Fundy, where you'll find world's highest tides — which reach roughly 33 to 38 feet — St. Martins offers bountiful opportunities for adventure. With 150 billion tons of water rising and falling each day, in St. Martins, days are dictated by the tides. At high tide, hop on a kayak or a boat tour along St. Martins' idyllic coast — once the tide lowers, magical red sea caves are revealed 25 feet below, where you can walk along the tidal flats and numerous intertidal pools. One great spot to explore is Long Beach, where a slice of the sea floor is exposed during low tide. Pop into the town's information center located in a picturesque lighthouse to pick up a copy of the tidal schedule at the start of your trip.
For the area's best hiking, head to Fundy Trail Provincial Park, an expansive 6,323-acre park which includes a scenic drive, miles of hiking trails, beaches, waterfalls, and a suspension bridge. One of the park's best-known spots — and easiest to visit — is Fuller Falls. The nearly 50-foot-tall cascade can be reached through a short trail (including some stairs) from Melvin Beach. For the ultimate adventure, venture through the Fundy Footpath, a 26-mile trail that takes several days to complete and is full of otherworldly views. There's a vehicle entry charge that depends on the type of vehicle; a standard car would be $21.74.
What to do in St. Martins' downtown
Meanwhile, St. Martins' downtown is idyllic and full of charm. To learn about St. Martin's rich shipbuilding history, stop into the Quaco Museum in Downtown — check the museum website for scheduling, as hours vary throughout the year. Be sure to also pop into Huttges General Merchants for the ultimate small-town vibes — the store has been family-owned and operated for decades and has made a name for itself especially for its house-made sausages.
New Brunswick is home to Canada's "lobster capital of the world," so don't skip a stop at Spinney's Seafood, open from late April into early October, for one of the region's best lobster rolls alongside gorgeous views. Octopus Ice Cream is another community gem, tucked inside a quaint local art gallery. One of St. Martins' best artistic spaces can be found at Peter Salmon Art Club, which highlights the work of 80 New Brunswick artists. The gallery is open daily during July and August, and Thursdays to Sundays the remainder of the year.