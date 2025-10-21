New Zealand's Mountain Village Is A South Island Escape With Mineral Springs And Nearby Whitewater Rapids

New Zealand is known for its stunning geography. From snow-capped mountains, to rolling green hills, to endless coastlines, every corner offers a breathtaking sight shaped by Mother Nature. On the North Island, adventurers hike past active volcanoes in iconic and dangerous Tongariro National Park, while the South Island's Fiordland offers world-class trails and dolphin-filled waters. Tucked between these iconic routes is Hanmer Springs, an alpine village surrounded by forested hills, winding rivers, and rugged terrain. Here, visitors can unwind in natural thermal pools rich in minerals, or chase thrills on the whitewater rapids of the nearby Waiau Uwha River.

Located 82 miles north of Christchurch, Hanmer Springs has long been a retreat for locals and tourists. The area's geothermal springs were first discovered by Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, as they passed through the area. In the late 1800s, the government excavated the springs to develop pools for public use. Hanmer Springs is home to a popular complex, the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pool and Spa, which features thermal pools, family-friendly waterslides, and spa treatments among lush greenery and mountain views.