New Zealand's Mountain Village Is A South Island Escape With Mineral Springs And Nearby Whitewater Rapids
New Zealand is known for its stunning geography. From snow-capped mountains, to rolling green hills, to endless coastlines, every corner offers a breathtaking sight shaped by Mother Nature. On the North Island, adventurers hike past active volcanoes in iconic and dangerous Tongariro National Park, while the South Island's Fiordland offers world-class trails and dolphin-filled waters. Tucked between these iconic routes is Hanmer Springs, an alpine village surrounded by forested hills, winding rivers, and rugged terrain. Here, visitors can unwind in natural thermal pools rich in minerals, or chase thrills on the whitewater rapids of the nearby Waiau Uwha River.
Located 82 miles north of Christchurch, Hanmer Springs has long been a retreat for locals and tourists. The area's geothermal springs were first discovered by Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, as they passed through the area. In the late 1800s, the government excavated the springs to develop pools for public use. Hanmer Springs is home to a popular complex, the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pool and Spa, which features thermal pools, family-friendly waterslides, and spa treatments among lush greenery and mountain views.
Explore Hanmer Springs' mineral pools, rapids, and trails
Tourists visiting the village should start their day in the baths. The Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa features 22 different pools, ranging from aquatherapy to sulphur, with varying temperatures. The facility also includes steam and sauna suites, a lazy river, and even hydroslides for fun.
For those craving a bit more adrenaline, the nearby Waiau Uwha River delivers. In the Māori language, Waiau means "river of swirling current." Visitors who opt to take a rafting tour will find a mix of gentle waters and exciting Grade 2 to Grade 4 rapids. Throughout the journey, rafters will be surrounded by soaring mountains, narrow gorges, and clear, blue water.
Travelers seeking to stay on dry land can visit the Hanmer Forest Park, which lies just outside of Hanmer Springs. The park contains some of New Zealand's oldest exotic plants and a variety of native bird species. It also features scenic walking and cycling pathways that pass through a beech forest. These trails lead to picturesque settings. This includes a 134-foot waterfall, and the summit of Mount Isobel, which offers panoramic views of the landscape.
How to reach and when to visit Hanmer Springs
To reach Hanmer Springs, travelers should fly into Christchurch, the largest city on New Zealand's South Island, a mesmerizing New Zealand paradise. After landing in Christchurch Airport, it's worth spending a few days exploring the city's rich history and vibrant arts, culture, and food scene. For those heading straight to Hanmer Springs, the drive takes about 1 hour and 45 minutes via State Highway 7. Rental cars are available at the airport, or visitors can book a taxi for the scenic journey north.
Although it sits at an altitude of roughly 1,300 feet, Hanmer Springs experiences all four seasons and each one offers unique experiences. Summers (December to February) bring warm, pleasant weather, with average temperatures ranging from the high 60s to mid 80s degrees Fahrenheit. This is a great time for outdoor activities like hiking in Hanmer Forest Park or soaking in the thermal pools. While the area receives some rain in the summers, it's usually brief.
Autumn (March to May) and spring (September to November) bring moderate rain and mild conditions, with temperatures between 50 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Autumn brings colorful foliage, while spring sees radiant flowers that bloom across the village. Winter (June to August) transforms the region into a white alpine retreat. With temperatures ranging from 32 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, the area receives plenty of snow, which makes the surrounding hills an ideal place to ski and snowboard.